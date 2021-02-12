Liquid crystal on silicon is a new display technology that utilizes liquid crystals for display. The liquid crystal on silicon has variety of applications in several industries defense, automation, medical and entertainment. This display provides a fine quality output. Liquid crystal on silicon has transformed the present scenario wherein cathode ray tube and plasma technology is being replaced by digital light processing, liquid crystal display and liquid crystal on silicon technologies

Drivers, Restraints and Trends:

High demand for projectors in application areas such as education, business and home theater systems is driving the Liquid crystal on silicon market. As due to rise in learn by fun pattern in education sector the liquid crystal on silicon market will see exponential rise. Learning through examples via video lectures is rising which will be beneficial for liquid crystal on silicon market. There is high demand of projectors during any sports or cultural events which fuel the liquid crystal on silicon market. Pico projector will drive the liquid crystal on silicon market.

Another driving factor of liquid crystal on silicon market is due to its compatibility with wide range of products and its advantages over other competing technologies such as DLP and LCD. The technological supremacy of liquid crystal on silicon such as better quality and ruggedness is among the major drivers for liquid crystal on silicon market.

Consumer electronics is the fastest growing application among the other application areas of liquid crystal on silicon market. Deployment of liquid crystal on silicon technology in the aviation sector has generated huge chunk of revenue for the liquid crystal on silicon market.

Liquid crystal on silicon technology is gaining popularity among head up display and head mounted display. Gaming area is a major reason for the growth of head mounted display based liquid crystal on silicon technology.

Rising demand of head’s up display in automobile will significantly boost the liquid crystal on silicon market. Head’s up display is a part of high end cars and very soon it will deployed in medium segment cars.

Application areas of heads up display is in aircraft stimulation and training center and automotive area. Head mounted display is used in defense for training stimulations. Seasonal large scale events also drive the liquid crystal on silicon market.

The increased technological transformation taking place in European region will fuel the liquid crystal on silicon market. The augmented demand of consumer electronics in Asia pacific region will further boost the liquid crystal on silicon market.

The cost of Liquid crystal on silicon technology based displays is a restraint for the liquid crystal on silicon market.

Segmentation of Liquid Crystal on Silicon Market:

The liquid crystal on silicon market is segmented on the basis of technologies, by products, by applications and by region. On the basis of technology liquid crystal on silicon market is segmented as ferroelectrics-LCoS, Nematics LCoS, ferroelectrics and Wavelength selective switching.

The liquid crystal on silicon market, by products, is segmented as Head mount display, Head-up display and projectors. Liquid crystal on silicon market segmentation by applications is done into aviation, automotive, military, medical and consumer electronics. On the basis of region, the global liquid crystal on silicon market is segmented into seven major regions North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Key Players of the Liquid Crystal on Silicon Market:

Some key players of the liquid crystal on silicon market are pioneer corporation,

Microvision Inc.

LG Electronics

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Himax Display Inc.

Siliconmicrodisplay Inc.

Syndiant

Sony Corporation

Shenzhen Coolux Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

3M

Canon Inc.

Aaxa Technologies

Forth Dimension Displays Ltd.

Citizen Finetech Miyota Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Weijie Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. Holoeye Systems Inc. and Barco.

