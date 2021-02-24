“

The report titled Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, BASF, Plastiroll, Sahachit, Xtex Polythene, RKW, Abbey Polythene, Sarah Bio Plast, Bulldog Bag, Symphony Polymers, Jiangsu Torise biomaterials, JUNER Plastic packaging

Market Segmentation by Product: Polylactic acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Starch Blends

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Food Packaging & Industrial Packaging

Convenient for Shopping

Garbage Containing

Others



The Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market?

Table of Contents:

1 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags

1.2 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Polylactic acid (PLA)

1.2.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

1.2.4 Starch Blends

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food Packaging & Industrial Packaging

1.3.3 Convenient for Shopping

1.3.4 Garbage Containing

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production

3.4.1 North America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production

3.5.1 Europe Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production

3.6.1 China Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production

3.7.1 Japan Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BioBag

7.1.1 BioBag Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Corporation Information

7.1.2 BioBag Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BioBag Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BioBag Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BioBag Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Novolex

7.2.1 Novolex Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Corporation Information

7.2.2 Novolex Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Novolex Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Novolex Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Novolex Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 EnviGreen

7.3.1 EnviGreen Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Corporation Information

7.3.2 EnviGreen Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Portfolio

7.3.3 EnviGreen Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 EnviGreen Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 EnviGreen Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 BASF

7.4.1 BASF Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Corporation Information

7.4.2 BASF Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Portfolio

7.4.3 BASF Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Plastiroll

7.5.1 Plastiroll Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Corporation Information

7.5.2 Plastiroll Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Plastiroll Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Plastiroll Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Plastiroll Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Sahachit

7.6.1 Sahachit Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sahachit Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Sahachit Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Sahachit Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Sahachit Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Xtex Polythene

7.7.1 Xtex Polythene Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Corporation Information

7.7.2 Xtex Polythene Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Xtex Polythene Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Xtex Polythene Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Xtex Polythene Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 RKW

7.8.1 RKW Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Corporation Information

7.8.2 RKW Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Portfolio

7.8.3 RKW Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 RKW Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 RKW Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Abbey Polythene

7.9.1 Abbey Polythene Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Corporation Information

7.9.2 Abbey Polythene Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Abbey Polythene Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Abbey Polythene Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Abbey Polythene Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Sarah Bio Plast

7.10.1 Sarah Bio Plast Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sarah Bio Plast Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Sarah Bio Plast Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Sarah Bio Plast Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Sarah Bio Plast Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Bulldog Bag

7.11.1 Bulldog Bag Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Corporation Information

7.11.2 Bulldog Bag Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Bulldog Bag Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Bulldog Bag Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Bulldog Bag Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Symphony Polymers

7.12.1 Symphony Polymers Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Corporation Information

7.12.2 Symphony Polymers Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Symphony Polymers Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Symphony Polymers Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Symphony Polymers Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials

7.13.1 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 JUNER Plastic packaging

7.14.1 JUNER Plastic packaging Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Corporation Information

7.14.2 JUNER Plastic packaging Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Portfolio

7.14.3 JUNER Plastic packaging Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 JUNER Plastic packaging Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 JUNER Plastic packaging Recent Developments/Updates

8 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags

8.4 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Distributors List

9.3 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Industry Trends

10.2 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Growth Drivers

10.3 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Challenges

10.4 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”