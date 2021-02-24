Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global VHF Transceivers market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global VHF Transceivers market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global VHF Transceivers market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.
Major Key Manufacturers of VHF Transceivers Market are: Almaz – Antey, Morcom, Becker Avionics, Systems Interface, Rohde & Schwarz, Gables Engineering, Icom, Yaesu, MGL Avionics, INVELCO SA, Commtact, Microair Avionics, Hilberling, Standard Horizon, RITRON, Technisonic Industries, ON Semiconductor, INTEK, Tait Communications, PAE, OTE, ISISPACE
The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global VHF Transceivers market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global VHF Transceivers market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global VHF Transceivers market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.
Global VHF Transceivers Market by Type Segments:
Frequency Range:30-100MHZ, Frequency Range:100-200MHZ, Frequency Range:200-300MHZ
Global VHF Transceivers Market by Application Segments:
Civil Aviation, Maritime, Other
Table of Contents
1 VHF Transceivers Market Overview
1.1 VHF Transceivers Product Scope
1.2 VHF Transceivers Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global VHF Transceivers Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Frequency Range:30-100MHZ
1.2.3 Frequency Range:100-200MHZ
1.2.4 Frequency Range:200-300MHZ
1.3 VHF Transceivers Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global VHF Transceivers Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Civil Aviation
1.3.3 Maritime
1.3.4 Other
1.4 VHF Transceivers Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global VHF Transceivers Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global VHF Transceivers Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global VHF Transceivers Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 VHF Transceivers Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global VHF Transceivers Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global VHF Transceivers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global VHF Transceivers Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global VHF Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global VHF Transceivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global VHF Transceivers Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global VHF Transceivers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America VHF Transceivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe VHF Transceivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China VHF Transceivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan VHF Transceivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia VHF Transceivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India VHF Transceivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global VHF Transceivers Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top VHF Transceivers Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top VHF Transceivers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global VHF Transceivers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in VHF Transceivers as of 2020)
3.4 Global VHF Transceivers Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers VHF Transceivers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global VHF Transceivers Market Size by Type
4.1 Global VHF Transceivers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global VHF Transceivers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global VHF Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global VHF Transceivers Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global VHF Transceivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global VHF Transceivers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global VHF Transceivers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global VHF Transceivers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global VHF Transceivers Market Size by Application
5.1 Global VHF Transceivers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global VHF Transceivers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global VHF Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global VHF Transceivers Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global VHF Transceivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global VHF Transceivers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global VHF Transceivers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global VHF Transceivers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America VHF Transceivers Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America VHF Transceivers Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America VHF Transceivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America VHF Transceivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe VHF Transceivers Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe VHF Transceivers Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe VHF Transceivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe VHF Transceivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China VHF Transceivers Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China VHF Transceivers Sales by Company
8.1.1 China VHF Transceivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China VHF Transceivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan VHF Transceivers Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan VHF Transceivers Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan VHF Transceivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan VHF Transceivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia VHF Transceivers Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia VHF Transceivers Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia VHF Transceivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia VHF Transceivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India VHF Transceivers Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India VHF Transceivers Sales by Company
11.1.1 India VHF Transceivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India VHF Transceivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India VHF Transceivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in VHF Transceivers Business
12.1 Almaz – Antey
12.1.1 Almaz – Antey Corporation Information
12.1.2 Almaz – Antey Business Overview
12.1.3 Almaz – Antey VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Almaz – Antey VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.1.5 Almaz – Antey Recent Development
12.2 Morcom
12.2.1 Morcom Corporation Information
12.2.2 Morcom Business Overview
12.2.3 Morcom VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Morcom VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.2.5 Morcom Recent Development
12.3 Becker Avionics
12.3.1 Becker Avionics Corporation Information
12.3.2 Becker Avionics Business Overview
12.3.3 Becker Avionics VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Becker Avionics VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.3.5 Becker Avionics Recent Development
12.4 Systems Interface
12.4.1 Systems Interface Corporation Information
12.4.2 Systems Interface Business Overview
12.4.3 Systems Interface VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Systems Interface VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.4.5 Systems Interface Recent Development
12.5 Rohde & Schwarz
12.5.1 Rohde & Schwarz Corporation Information
12.5.2 Rohde & Schwarz Business Overview
12.5.3 Rohde & Schwarz VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Rohde & Schwarz VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.5.5 Rohde & Schwarz Recent Development
12.6 Gables Engineering
12.6.1 Gables Engineering Corporation Information
12.6.2 Gables Engineering Business Overview
12.6.3 Gables Engineering VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Gables Engineering VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.6.5 Gables Engineering Recent Development
12.7 Icom
12.7.1 Icom Corporation Information
12.7.2 Icom Business Overview
12.7.3 Icom VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Icom VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.7.5 Icom Recent Development
12.8 Yaesu
12.8.1 Yaesu Corporation Information
12.8.2 Yaesu Business Overview
12.8.3 Yaesu VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Yaesu VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.8.5 Yaesu Recent Development
12.9 MGL Avionics
12.9.1 MGL Avionics Corporation Information
12.9.2 MGL Avionics Business Overview
12.9.3 MGL Avionics VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 MGL Avionics VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.9.5 MGL Avionics Recent Development
12.10 INVELCO SA
12.10.1 INVELCO SA Corporation Information
12.10.2 INVELCO SA Business Overview
12.10.3 INVELCO SA VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 INVELCO SA VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.10.5 INVELCO SA Recent Development
12.11 Commtact
12.11.1 Commtact Corporation Information
12.11.2 Commtact Business Overview
12.11.3 Commtact VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Commtact VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.11.5 Commtact Recent Development
12.12 Microair Avionics
12.12.1 Microair Avionics Corporation Information
12.12.2 Microair Avionics Business Overview
12.12.3 Microair Avionics VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Microair Avionics VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.12.5 Microair Avionics Recent Development
12.13 Hilberling
12.13.1 Hilberling Corporation Information
12.13.2 Hilberling Business Overview
12.13.3 Hilberling VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Hilberling VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.13.5 Hilberling Recent Development
12.14 Standard Horizon
12.14.1 Standard Horizon Corporation Information
12.14.2 Standard Horizon Business Overview
12.14.3 Standard Horizon VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Standard Horizon VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.14.5 Standard Horizon Recent Development
12.15 RITRON
12.15.1 RITRON Corporation Information
12.15.2 RITRON Business Overview
12.15.3 RITRON VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 RITRON VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.15.5 RITRON Recent Development
12.16 Technisonic Industries
12.16.1 Technisonic Industries Corporation Information
12.16.2 Technisonic Industries Business Overview
12.16.3 Technisonic Industries VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Technisonic Industries VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.16.5 Technisonic Industries Recent Development
12.17 ON Semiconductor
12.17.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information
12.17.2 ON Semiconductor Business Overview
12.17.3 ON Semiconductor VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 ON Semiconductor VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.17.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development
12.18 INTEK
12.18.1 INTEK Corporation Information
12.18.2 INTEK Business Overview
12.18.3 INTEK VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 INTEK VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.18.5 INTEK Recent Development
12.19 Tait Communications
12.19.1 Tait Communications Corporation Information
12.19.2 Tait Communications Business Overview
12.19.3 Tait Communications VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Tait Communications VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.19.5 Tait Communications Recent Development
12.20 PAE
12.20.1 PAE Corporation Information
12.20.2 PAE Business Overview
12.20.3 PAE VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 PAE VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.20.5 PAE Recent Development
12.21 OTE
12.21.1 OTE Corporation Information
12.21.2 OTE Business Overview
12.21.3 OTE VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 OTE VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.21.5 OTE Recent Development
12.22 ISISPACE
12.22.1 ISISPACE Corporation Information
12.22.2 ISISPACE Business Overview
12.22.3 ISISPACE VHF Transceivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 ISISPACE VHF Transceivers Products Offered
12.22.5 ISISPACE Recent Development 13 VHF Transceivers Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 VHF Transceivers Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of VHF Transceivers
13.4 VHF Transceivers Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 VHF Transceivers Distributors List
14.3 VHF Transceivers Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 VHF Transceivers Market Trends
15.2 VHF Transceivers Drivers
15.3 VHF Transceivers Market Challenges
15.4 VHF Transceivers Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
