Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global AIS Receivers market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global AIS Receivers market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global AIS Receivers market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of AIS Receivers Market are: Digital Yacht, Comar Systems, SIMRAD, Samyung ENC, Nauticast, ACR Artex, Saab, Vesper Marine, Kongsberg Group, SRT Marine Systems, Xinuo Information Technology, MSM, SRT, ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH, CML Microsystems Plc, Weatherdock AG, ComNav

Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2749802/global-ais-receivers-sales-market

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global AIS Receivers market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global AIS Receivers market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global AIS Receivers market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global AIS Receivers Market by Type Segments:

NMEA, Seatalk, USB, Others

Global AIS Receivers Market by Application Segments:

Commercial Ships, Ocean-going Vessels, Recreational Boats, Others

Table of Contents

1 AIS Receivers Market Overview

1.1 AIS Receivers Product Scope

1.2 AIS Receivers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global AIS Receivers Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 NMEA

1.2.3 Seatalk

1.2.4 USB

1.2.5 Others

1.3 AIS Receivers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global AIS Receivers Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Commercial Ships

1.3.3 Ocean-going Vessels

1.3.4 Recreational Boats

1.3.5 Others

1.4 AIS Receivers Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global AIS Receivers Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global AIS Receivers Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global AIS Receivers Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 AIS Receivers Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global AIS Receivers Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global AIS Receivers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global AIS Receivers Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global AIS Receivers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global AIS Receivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global AIS Receivers Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global AIS Receivers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America AIS Receivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe AIS Receivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China AIS Receivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan AIS Receivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia AIS Receivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India AIS Receivers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global AIS Receivers Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top AIS Receivers Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top AIS Receivers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global AIS Receivers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in AIS Receivers as of 2020)

3.4 Global AIS Receivers Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers AIS Receivers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global AIS Receivers Market Size by Type

4.1 Global AIS Receivers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global AIS Receivers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global AIS Receivers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global AIS Receivers Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global AIS Receivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global AIS Receivers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global AIS Receivers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global AIS Receivers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global AIS Receivers Market Size by Application

5.1 Global AIS Receivers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global AIS Receivers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global AIS Receivers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global AIS Receivers Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global AIS Receivers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global AIS Receivers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global AIS Receivers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global AIS Receivers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America AIS Receivers Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America AIS Receivers Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America AIS Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America AIS Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe AIS Receivers Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe AIS Receivers Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe AIS Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe AIS Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China AIS Receivers Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China AIS Receivers Sales by Company

8.1.1 China AIS Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China AIS Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan AIS Receivers Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan AIS Receivers Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan AIS Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan AIS Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia AIS Receivers Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia AIS Receivers Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia AIS Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia AIS Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India AIS Receivers Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India AIS Receivers Sales by Company

11.1.1 India AIS Receivers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India AIS Receivers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India AIS Receivers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AIS Receivers Business

12.1 Digital Yacht

12.1.1 Digital Yacht Corporation Information

12.1.2 Digital Yacht Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Yacht AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Digital Yacht AIS Receivers Products Offered

12.1.5 Digital Yacht Recent Development

12.2 Comar Systems

12.2.1 Comar Systems Corporation Information

12.2.2 Comar Systems Business Overview

12.2.3 Comar Systems AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Comar Systems AIS Receivers Products Offered

12.2.5 Comar Systems Recent Development

12.3 SIMRAD

12.3.1 SIMRAD Corporation Information

12.3.2 SIMRAD Business Overview

12.3.3 SIMRAD AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 SIMRAD AIS Receivers Products Offered

12.3.5 SIMRAD Recent Development

12.4 Samyung ENC

12.4.1 Samyung ENC Corporation Information

12.4.2 Samyung ENC Business Overview

12.4.3 Samyung ENC AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Samyung ENC AIS Receivers Products Offered

12.4.5 Samyung ENC Recent Development

12.5 Nauticast

12.5.1 Nauticast Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nauticast Business Overview

12.5.3 Nauticast AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nauticast AIS Receivers Products Offered

12.5.5 Nauticast Recent Development

12.6 ACR Artex

12.6.1 ACR Artex Corporation Information

12.6.2 ACR Artex Business Overview

12.6.3 ACR Artex AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ACR Artex AIS Receivers Products Offered

12.6.5 ACR Artex Recent Development

12.7 Saab

12.7.1 Saab Corporation Information

12.7.2 Saab Business Overview

12.7.3 Saab AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Saab AIS Receivers Products Offered

12.7.5 Saab Recent Development

12.8 Vesper Marine

12.8.1 Vesper Marine Corporation Information

12.8.2 Vesper Marine Business Overview

12.8.3 Vesper Marine AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Vesper Marine AIS Receivers Products Offered

12.8.5 Vesper Marine Recent Development

12.9 Kongsberg Group

12.9.1 Kongsberg Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kongsberg Group Business Overview

12.9.3 Kongsberg Group AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kongsberg Group AIS Receivers Products Offered

12.9.5 Kongsberg Group Recent Development

12.10 SRT Marine Systems

12.10.1 SRT Marine Systems Corporation Information

12.10.2 SRT Marine Systems Business Overview

12.10.3 SRT Marine Systems AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 SRT Marine Systems AIS Receivers Products Offered

12.10.5 SRT Marine Systems Recent Development

12.11 Xinuo Information Technology

12.11.1 Xinuo Information Technology Corporation Information

12.11.2 Xinuo Information Technology Business Overview

12.11.3 Xinuo Information Technology AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Xinuo Information Technology AIS Receivers Products Offered

12.11.5 Xinuo Information Technology Recent Development

12.12 MSM

12.12.1 MSM Corporation Information

12.12.2 MSM Business Overview

12.12.3 MSM AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 MSM AIS Receivers Products Offered

12.12.5 MSM Recent Development

12.13 SRT

12.13.1 SRT Corporation Information

12.13.2 SRT Business Overview

12.13.3 SRT AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 SRT AIS Receivers Products Offered

12.13.5 SRT Recent Development

12.14 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH

12.14.1 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Corporation Information

12.14.2 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Business Overview

12.14.3 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH AIS Receivers Products Offered

12.14.5 ExNC Entwicklungs-and Vertriebsges.mbH Recent Development

12.15 CML Microsystems Plc

12.15.1 CML Microsystems Plc Corporation Information

12.15.2 CML Microsystems Plc Business Overview

12.15.3 CML Microsystems Plc AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 CML Microsystems Plc AIS Receivers Products Offered

12.15.5 CML Microsystems Plc Recent Development

12.16 Weatherdock AG

12.16.1 Weatherdock AG Corporation Information

12.16.2 Weatherdock AG Business Overview

12.16.3 Weatherdock AG AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Weatherdock AG AIS Receivers Products Offered

12.16.5 Weatherdock AG Recent Development

12.17 ComNav

12.17.1 ComNav Corporation Information

12.17.2 ComNav Business Overview

12.17.3 ComNav AIS Receivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 ComNav AIS Receivers Products Offered

12.17.5 ComNav Recent Development 13 AIS Receivers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 AIS Receivers Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of AIS Receivers

13.4 AIS Receivers Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 AIS Receivers Distributors List

14.3 AIS Receivers Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 AIS Receivers Market Trends

15.2 AIS Receivers Drivers

15.3 AIS Receivers Market Challenges

15.4 AIS Receivers Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

Request Customization of Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2749802/global-ais-receivers-sales-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global AIS Receivers market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global AIS Receivers market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional AIS Receivers markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global AIS Receivers market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global AIS Receivers market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global AIS Receivers market.

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4000):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/df1cc585ceb5f24e6d8777fcec45c194,0,1,global-ais-receivers-sales-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.