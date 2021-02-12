Explosive data generated by large enterprises and individuals is giving rise to need for file-and object-based storage. The amount of data generated globally is rising exponentially, majority being unstructured data including photos, videos, audio files and other media which is creating huge market opportunities for file-and object-based storage market.

A file-based storage stores data in a hierarchical form. It is basically used to store structured data. While unstructured data require large capacity to be stored in, which is not provided by file-based storage. Unstructured data is stored in object-based storage. It does not have limit to type or size of metadata and can be geographically separated. These are stored in a flat structure and can be retrieved in the same manner as they were originally stored.

Want insights to File-and object-based storage market? Ask for Sample! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12631

File-and object-based storage solves the issues of storing tremendous data generated on daily basis. File-and object-based storage has numerous market opportunities in data centres. Big data analytics and cloud computing generate large amounts of data which are stored infile-and object-based storage in data centres. Thus, growth of data centres will create market for file-and object-based storage.

File-and object-based storage Market: Drivers and Restraints

File-and object-based storage are also cost-effective as compared to block storage. File-and object-based storage reduces the need of an expensive proprietary hardware. They do not require management overhead to move data manually between different tiers. File-and object-based storage automatically enables routing of data to the right storage in a single tier with different protection levels.

However, file-and object-based storage suffer performance issues. Enterprises try to make storage faster but due to the humongous amount of data generated, scalable performance becomes difficult to achieve. Companies try to expand capacity in order to improve performance but this leads to increase in costs. Further, integration of object-based storage in enterprise’s infrastructure is also of the challenges.

Global File-and Object-based Storage Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation on basis of storage type in file-and object-based storage market:

The major segments of storage type in file-and object-based storage market include:

Scale-up storage

Scale-out storage

Global File-and object-based storage Market Players

Some of the prominent players in the file-and object-based storage market include

Cleversafe

Cloudian

DataDirect Networks

Dell Inc.

EMC Atmos

Hitachi Data Systems

IBM

NetApp Inc. and Scality.

Want to gauge the competitive spread of the File-and object-based storage market? See through the Table Of Content of the File-and object-based storage market report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/12631

Regional analysis for Global File-and object-based storage Market includes

North America File-and Object-based Storage Market US & Canada

Latin America File-and Object-based Storage Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Europe File-and Object-based Storage Market EU5 Nordics Benelux Poland Russia

Asia Pacific File-and Object-based Storage Market

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan File-and Object-based Storage Market

Middle East and Africa File-and Object-based Storage Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Want to get onto the epicentre of File-and object-based storage market and plan the next move accordingly? Prebook the File-and object-based storage market report to decide upon!https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/12631

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]