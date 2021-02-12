The global market for flexible displays should grow from $4.1 billion in 2018 to $18.1 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.8% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The report provides a snapshot of the market for flexible displays and the share of principal display technologies that constitute it. It also provides an overview of flexible display technologies, fabrication technologies and printing/lithography technologies as well as back-end design aspects. Key front-end display emission technologies are explained in context to their suitability for flexible displays. The report also includes a high-level breakdown of the global market for flexible displays.

The report also reviews the global market for flexible displays in key applications, broken down by individual applications by display technologies and geographical regions in dollar sales as well as unit shipments. A review of patents analyzes the U.S. patents granted in the relevant areas of flexible displays.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12295

Finally, the report presents vendor and stakeholder analysis with an overview of the major stakeholder classes engaged in flexible display commercialization. It also analyzes the activities of key players in this domain.

This report considers the following applications:

– E-book readers and tablets.

– Notebooks and PCs.

– Mobile phones and smartphones.

– Gaming devices and media players.

– Automotive and navigation.

– Smartcards and other cards.

– Signage and billboards.

– Retail and logistics.

– Wearables and defense.

It should be noted that this report does not cover television displays. It also does not cover displays used in scientific applications and industrial instruments.

The above list is not an exhaustive coverage of flexible displays and applications. It is widely expected that flexible displays will expand the horizons of present-day display applications and that display manufacturers will discover new surfaces, substrates, and bases that can host display functions.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the market for technologies and applications for flexible display.

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Discussion of the technology involved, including organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), electrophoretic, and electrowetting.

– A breakdown of devices in the market, such as E-readers, notebooks, mobile phones, signage, tablets, and E-papers.

– A breakdown of the market by region, including the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific.

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12295/Single

Summary

After several years of uncertainty surrounding their commercial debut, flexible displays now appear closer to reality. The idea of lending flexibility to such a powerful communication mode as a display is laden with the potential for extremely rich and diverse revenue streams. There are, however, compelling technical reasons that have held back flexible displays from their meaningful entry into the market.

For years, designers of flexible displays have been deliberating on the ideal entry-level readiness for their products. The reason for their dilemma is that in a flexible display-based product, flexibility is not restricted to displays. The entire back-end mechanism, as well as other components of the device (e.g., power supplies, input/output modes) must be flexible as well. Current conventional displays service a wide range of devices. It will be nearly impossible for flexible displays to match that breadth soon. Slowly but surely, stakeholders driving flexible displays are realizing that their products’ abilities should be progressively enhanced.

This chapter presents the executive summary table of the report. The summary table breaks down the display market by display technologies for 2016 and 2017, as well as through 2022.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12295