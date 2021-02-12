“

The report titled Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nova chemicals, Sabic, Flinthill, Americas Styrenics, Rapac, Styropek USA, Styrochem, RTP company, NexKemia Petrochemicals, Foam concept 2000, Ravago, Polioles, BASF

Market Segmentation by Product: White Expanded Polystyrene

Grey Expanded Polystyrene

Market Segmentation by Application: Building and Construction

Packaging

The Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Overview

1.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Overview

1.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 White Expanded Polystyrene

1.2.2 Grey Expanded Polystyrene

1.2.3 Black Expanded Polystyrene

1.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) by Application

4.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Building and Construction

4.1.2 Packaging

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) by Application

5 North America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Business

10.1 Nova chemicals

10.1.1 Nova chemicals Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nova chemicals Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Nova chemicals Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Nova chemicals Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Products Offered

10.1.5 Nova chemicals Recent Developments

10.2 Sabic

10.2.1 Sabic Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sabic Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Sabic Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Nova chemicals Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Products Offered

10.2.5 Sabic Recent Developments

10.3 Flinthill

10.3.1 Flinthill Corporation Information

10.3.2 Flinthill Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Flinthill Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Flinthill Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Products Offered

10.3.5 Flinthill Recent Developments

10.4 Americas Styrenics

10.4.1 Americas Styrenics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Americas Styrenics Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Americas Styrenics Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Americas Styrenics Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Products Offered

10.4.5 Americas Styrenics Recent Developments

10.5 Rapac

10.5.1 Rapac Corporation Information

10.5.2 Rapac Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Rapac Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Rapac Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Products Offered

10.5.5 Rapac Recent Developments

10.6 Styropek USA

10.6.1 Styropek USA Corporation Information

10.6.2 Styropek USA Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Styropek USA Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Styropek USA Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Products Offered

10.6.5 Styropek USA Recent Developments

10.7 Styrochem

10.7.1 Styrochem Corporation Information

10.7.2 Styrochem Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Styrochem Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Styrochem Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Products Offered

10.7.5 Styrochem Recent Developments

10.8 RTP company

10.8.1 RTP company Corporation Information

10.8.2 RTP company Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 RTP company Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 RTP company Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Products Offered

10.8.5 RTP company Recent Developments

10.9 NexKemia Petrochemicals

10.9.1 NexKemia Petrochemicals Corporation Information

10.9.2 NexKemia Petrochemicals Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 NexKemia Petrochemicals Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 NexKemia Petrochemicals Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Products Offered

10.9.5 NexKemia Petrochemicals Recent Developments

10.10 Foam concept 2000

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Foam concept 2000 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Foam concept 2000 Recent Developments

10.11 Ravago

10.11.1 Ravago Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ravago Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Ravago Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Ravago Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Products Offered

10.11.5 Ravago Recent Developments

10.12 Polioles

10.12.1 Polioles Corporation Information

10.12.2 Polioles Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Polioles Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Polioles Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Products Offered

10.12.5 Polioles Recent Developments

10.13 BASF

10.13.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.13.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 BASF Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 BASF Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Products Offered

10.13.5 BASF Recent Developments

11 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Trends

11.4.2 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Drivers

11.4.3 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

