The report titled Global Polyurethane Sealants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyurethane Sealants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyurethane Sealants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyurethane Sealants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyurethane Sealants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyurethane Sealants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyurethane Sealants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyurethane Sealants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyurethane Sealants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyurethane Sealants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyurethane Sealants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyurethane Sealants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Henkel, Sika, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, 3M, BASF, DOW Chemical, Mapei, Asian Paints, ITW Polymer Sealants, Soudal, Konishi, Pidilite Industries, EMS-Chemie Holding, KCC, Yokohama Rubber, RPM International, Selena, Hodgson Sealants, Akfix, Splendor Industry, Comens Material, Tosan

Market Segmentation by Product: Single Component

Multi Component



Market Segmentation by Application: Building and Construction

Automotive

General Industrial

Marine



The Polyurethane Sealants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyurethane Sealants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyurethane Sealants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyurethane Sealants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyurethane Sealants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyurethane Sealants market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyurethane Sealants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyurethane Sealants market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polyurethane Sealants Market Overview

1.1 Polyurethane Sealants Product Overview

1.2 Polyurethane Sealants Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single Component

1.2.2 Multi Component

1.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Polyurethane Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Polyurethane Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Polyurethane Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Polyurethane Sealants Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Polyurethane Sealants Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Polyurethane Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Polyurethane Sealants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Polyurethane Sealants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyurethane Sealants Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Polyurethane Sealants Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Polyurethane Sealants as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polyurethane Sealants Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Polyurethane Sealants Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polyurethane Sealants by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Polyurethane Sealants Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Polyurethane Sealants by Application

4.1 Polyurethane Sealants Segment by Application

4.1.1 Building and Construction

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 General Industrial

4.1.4 Marine

4.2 Global Polyurethane Sealants Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Polyurethane Sealants Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Polyurethane Sealants Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Polyurethane Sealants by Application

4.5.2 Europe Polyurethane Sealants by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Sealants by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Polyurethane Sealants by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sealants by Application

5 North America Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Polyurethane Sealants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Polyurethane Sealants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Polyurethane Sealants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Polyurethane Sealants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Polyurethane Sealants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Polyurethane Sealants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Polyurethane Sealants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Polyurethane Sealants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Sealants Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Sealants Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Sealants Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Sealants Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Polyurethane Sealants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Polyurethane Sealants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Polyurethane Sealants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Polyurethane Sealants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sealants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sealants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sealants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sealants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Sealants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyurethane Sealants Business

10.1 Henkel

10.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Henkel Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Henkel Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.1.5 Henkel Recent Developments

10.2 Sika

10.2.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sika Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Sika Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Henkel Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.2.5 Sika Recent Developments

10.3 Arkema

10.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information

10.3.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Arkema Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Arkema Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.3.5 Arkema Recent Developments

10.4 H.B. Fuller

10.4.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

10.4.2 H.B. Fuller Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 H.B. Fuller Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 H.B. Fuller Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.4.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments

10.5 3M

10.5.1 3M Corporation Information

10.5.2 3M Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 3M Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 3M Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.5.5 3M Recent Developments

10.6 BASF

10.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.6.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 BASF Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 BASF Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.6.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.7 DOW Chemical

10.7.1 DOW Chemical Corporation Information

10.7.2 DOW Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 DOW Chemical Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 DOW Chemical Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.7.5 DOW Chemical Recent Developments

10.8 Mapei

10.8.1 Mapei Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mapei Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Mapei Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Mapei Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.8.5 Mapei Recent Developments

10.9 Asian Paints

10.9.1 Asian Paints Corporation Information

10.9.2 Asian Paints Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Asian Paints Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Asian Paints Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.9.5 Asian Paints Recent Developments

10.10 ITW Polymer Sealants

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Polyurethane Sealants Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ITW Polymer Sealants Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ITW Polymer Sealants Recent Developments

10.11 Soudal

10.11.1 Soudal Corporation Information

10.11.2 Soudal Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Soudal Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Soudal Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.11.5 Soudal Recent Developments

10.12 Konishi

10.12.1 Konishi Corporation Information

10.12.2 Konishi Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Konishi Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Konishi Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.12.5 Konishi Recent Developments

10.13 Pidilite Industries

10.13.1 Pidilite Industries Corporation Information

10.13.2 Pidilite Industries Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Pidilite Industries Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Pidilite Industries Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.13.5 Pidilite Industries Recent Developments

10.14 EMS-Chemie Holding

10.14.1 EMS-Chemie Holding Corporation Information

10.14.2 EMS-Chemie Holding Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 EMS-Chemie Holding Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 EMS-Chemie Holding Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.14.5 EMS-Chemie Holding Recent Developments

10.15 KCC

10.15.1 KCC Corporation Information

10.15.2 KCC Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 KCC Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 KCC Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.15.5 KCC Recent Developments

10.16 Yokohama Rubber

10.16.1 Yokohama Rubber Corporation Information

10.16.2 Yokohama Rubber Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Yokohama Rubber Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Yokohama Rubber Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.16.5 Yokohama Rubber Recent Developments

10.17 RPM International

10.17.1 RPM International Corporation Information

10.17.2 RPM International Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 RPM International Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 RPM International Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.17.5 RPM International Recent Developments

10.18 Selena

10.18.1 Selena Corporation Information

10.18.2 Selena Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Selena Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Selena Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.18.5 Selena Recent Developments

10.19 Hodgson Sealants

10.19.1 Hodgson Sealants Corporation Information

10.19.2 Hodgson Sealants Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Hodgson Sealants Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Hodgson Sealants Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.19.5 Hodgson Sealants Recent Developments

10.20 Akfix

10.20.1 Akfix Corporation Information

10.20.2 Akfix Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Akfix Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Akfix Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.20.5 Akfix Recent Developments

10.21 Splendor Industry

10.21.1 Splendor Industry Corporation Information

10.21.2 Splendor Industry Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Splendor Industry Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Splendor Industry Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.21.5 Splendor Industry Recent Developments

10.22 Comens Material

10.22.1 Comens Material Corporation Information

10.22.2 Comens Material Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Comens Material Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Comens Material Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.22.5 Comens Material Recent Developments

10.23 Tosan

10.23.1 Tosan Corporation Information

10.23.2 Tosan Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 Tosan Polyurethane Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Tosan Polyurethane Sealants Products Offered

10.23.5 Tosan Recent Developments

11 Polyurethane Sealants Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Polyurethane Sealants Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Polyurethane Sealants Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Polyurethane Sealants Industry Trends

11.4.2 Polyurethane Sealants Market Drivers

11.4.3 Polyurethane Sealants Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

