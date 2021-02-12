“

The report titled Global Polyacrylic Acid Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyacrylic Acid market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyacrylic Acid market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyacrylic Acid market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyacrylic Acid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyacrylic Acid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyacrylic Acid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyacrylic Acid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyacrylic Acid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyacrylic Acid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyacrylic Acid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyacrylic Acid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lubrizol, Tinci Materials, SNF Floerger, Evonik, Sumitomo Seika, Newman Fine Chemical, Corel, DX Chemical, Ashland, Dow, BASF, Nippon Shokubai

Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Paints, Coatings and Inks

Others



The Polyacrylic Acid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyacrylic Acid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyacrylic Acid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Polyacrylic Acid Market Overview

1.1 Polyacrylic Acid Product Overview

1.2 Polyacrylic Acid Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Industrial Grade

1.2.2 Cosmetic Grade

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.3 Global Polyacrylic Acid Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Polyacrylic Acid Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Polyacrylic Acid Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Polyacrylic Acid Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Polyacrylic Acid Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Polyacrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Polyacrylic Acid Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Polyacrylic Acid Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Polyacrylic Acid Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Polyacrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Polyacrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Polyacrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Polyacrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Polyacrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Polyacrylic Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Polyacrylic Acid Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Polyacrylic Acid Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Polyacrylic Acid Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Polyacrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Polyacrylic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Polyacrylic Acid Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyacrylic Acid Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Polyacrylic Acid Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Polyacrylic Acid as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polyacrylic Acid Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Polyacrylic Acid Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polyacrylic Acid by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Polyacrylic Acid Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Polyacrylic Acid Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Polyacrylic Acid Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Polyacrylic Acid Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Polyacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Polyacrylic Acid Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Polyacrylic Acid Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Polyacrylic Acid Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Polyacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Polyacrylic Acid by Application

4.1 Polyacrylic Acid Segment by Application

4.1.1 Personal Care and Cosmetics

4.1.2 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.3 Water & Wastewater Treatment

4.1.4 Paints, Coatings and Inks

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Polyacrylic Acid Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Polyacrylic Acid Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Polyacrylic Acid Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Polyacrylic Acid Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Polyacrylic Acid by Application

4.5.2 Europe Polyacrylic Acid by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Polyacrylic Acid by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Polyacrylic Acid by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyacrylic Acid by Application

5 North America Polyacrylic Acid Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Polyacrylic Acid Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Polyacrylic Acid Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Polyacrylic Acid Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Polyacrylic Acid Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Polyacrylic Acid Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Polyacrylic Acid Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Polyacrylic Acid Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Polyacrylic Acid Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Polyacrylic Acid Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Polyacrylic Acid Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyacrylic Acid Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyacrylic Acid Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyacrylic Acid Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyacrylic Acid Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Polyacrylic Acid Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Polyacrylic Acid Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Polyacrylic Acid Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Polyacrylic Acid Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Polyacrylic Acid Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Polyacrylic Acid Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyacrylic Acid Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyacrylic Acid Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyacrylic Acid Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyacrylic Acid Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyacrylic Acid Business

10.1 Lubrizol

10.1.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lubrizol Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Lubrizol Polyacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Lubrizol Polyacrylic Acid Products Offered

10.1.5 Lubrizol Recent Developments

10.2 Tinci Materials

10.2.1 Tinci Materials Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tinci Materials Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Tinci Materials Polyacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Lubrizol Polyacrylic Acid Products Offered

10.2.5 Tinci Materials Recent Developments

10.3 SNF Floerger

10.3.1 SNF Floerger Corporation Information

10.3.2 SNF Floerger Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 SNF Floerger Polyacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 SNF Floerger Polyacrylic Acid Products Offered

10.3.5 SNF Floerger Recent Developments

10.4 Evonik

10.4.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.4.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Evonik Polyacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Evonik Polyacrylic Acid Products Offered

10.4.5 Evonik Recent Developments

10.5 Sumitomo Seika

10.5.1 Sumitomo Seika Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sumitomo Seika Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Sumitomo Seika Polyacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sumitomo Seika Polyacrylic Acid Products Offered

10.5.5 Sumitomo Seika Recent Developments

10.6 Newman Fine Chemical

10.6.1 Newman Fine Chemical Corporation Information

10.6.2 Newman Fine Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Newman Fine Chemical Polyacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Newman Fine Chemical Polyacrylic Acid Products Offered

10.6.5 Newman Fine Chemical Recent Developments

10.7 Corel

10.7.1 Corel Corporation Information

10.7.2 Corel Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Corel Polyacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Corel Polyacrylic Acid Products Offered

10.7.5 Corel Recent Developments

10.8 DX Chemical

10.8.1 DX Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 DX Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 DX Chemical Polyacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 DX Chemical Polyacrylic Acid Products Offered

10.8.5 DX Chemical Recent Developments

10.9 Ashland

10.9.1 Ashland Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ashland Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Ashland Polyacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Ashland Polyacrylic Acid Products Offered

10.9.5 Ashland Recent Developments

10.10 Dow

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Polyacrylic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Dow Polyacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Dow Recent Developments

10.11 BASF

10.11.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.11.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 BASF Polyacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 BASF Polyacrylic Acid Products Offered

10.11.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.12 Nippon Shokubai

10.12.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information

10.12.2 Nippon Shokubai Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Nippon Shokubai Polyacrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Nippon Shokubai Polyacrylic Acid Products Offered

10.12.5 Nippon Shokubai Recent Developments

11 Polyacrylic Acid Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Polyacrylic Acid Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Polyacrylic Acid Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Polyacrylic Acid Industry Trends

11.4.2 Polyacrylic Acid Market Drivers

11.4.3 Polyacrylic Acid Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”