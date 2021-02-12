“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global and Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Agriculture and Forestry Equipment report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Agriculture and Forestry Equipment specifications, and company profiles. The Agriculture and Forestry Equipment study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Agriculture and Forestry Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: John Deere, Mahindra, AGCO, Agrostroj Pelhrimov, Concern Tractor Plants, Escorts Group, China National Machinery Industry, Valmont, Weifang Euroking Machinery, Same Deutz-Fahr

Market Segmentation by Product: Forest & agriculture tractors

Harvesters

Agriculture spraying machines

Soil preparation & cultivation machines

Milking & poultry machines

Haymaking machines

Other forest & agriculture equipment



Market Segmentation by Application: Comerical

Personal

Government



Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Forest & agriculture tractors

1.4.3 Harvesters

1.4.4 Agriculture spraying machines

1.4.5 Soil preparation & cultivation machines

1.4.6 Milking & poultry machines

1.4.7 Haymaking machines

1.4.8 Other forest & agriculture equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Comerical

1.5.3 Personal

1.5.4 Government

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 John Deere

12.1.1 John Deere Corporation Information

12.1.2 John Deere Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 John Deere Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 John Deere Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 John Deere Recent Development

12.2 Mahindra

12.2.1 Mahindra Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mahindra Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mahindra Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Mahindra Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Mahindra Recent Development

12.3 AGCO

12.3.1 AGCO Corporation Information

12.3.2 AGCO Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 AGCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 AGCO Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 AGCO Recent Development

12.4 Agrostroj Pelhrimov

12.4.1 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Corporation Information

12.4.2 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Recent Development

12.5 Concern Tractor Plants

12.5.1 Concern Tractor Plants Corporation Information

12.5.2 Concern Tractor Plants Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Concern Tractor Plants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Concern Tractor Plants Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Concern Tractor Plants Recent Development

12.6 Escorts Group

12.6.1 Escorts Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Escorts Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Escorts Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Escorts Group Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Escorts Group Recent Development

12.7 China National Machinery Industry

12.7.1 China National Machinery Industry Corporation Information

12.7.2 China National Machinery Industry Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 China National Machinery Industry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 China National Machinery Industry Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 China National Machinery Industry Recent Development

12.8 Valmont

12.8.1 Valmont Corporation Information

12.8.2 Valmont Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Valmont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Valmont Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Valmont Recent Development

12.9 Weifang Euroking Machinery

12.9.1 Weifang Euroking Machinery Corporation Information

12.9.2 Weifang Euroking Machinery Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Weifang Euroking Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Weifang Euroking Machinery Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Weifang Euroking Machinery Recent Development

12.10 Same Deutz-Fahr

12.10.1 Same Deutz-Fahr Corporation Information

12.10.2 Same Deutz-Fahr Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Same Deutz-Fahr Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Same Deutz-Fahr Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Same Deutz-Fahr Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

