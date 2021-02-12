“

The report titled Global Refractory Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Refractory market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Refractory market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Refractory market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Refractory market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Refractory report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Refractory report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Refractory market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Refractory market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Refractory market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Refractory market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Refractory market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: RHI Magnesita, VESUVIUS, KROSAKI, SHINAGAWA, Imerys, HWI, MORGAN CRUCIBLE, SAINT-GOBAIN, Minteq, Resco, Qinghua Group, Puyang Refractory, Sinosteel, Lier, Jinlong Group, Sujia

Market Segmentation by Product: Shaped Refractories

Unshaped Refractories



Market Segmentation by Application: Steel Industry

Energy and Chemical Industry

Non-ferrous Metal

Cement

Glass



The Refractory Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Refractory market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Refractory market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Refractory market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Refractory industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Refractory market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Refractory market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Refractory market?

Table of Contents:

1 Refractory Market Overview

1.1 Refractory Product Overview

1.2 Refractory Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Shaped Refractories

1.2.2 Unshaped Refractories

1.3 Global Refractory Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Refractory Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Refractory Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Refractory Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Refractory Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Refractory Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Refractory Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Refractory Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Refractory Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Refractory Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Refractory Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Refractory Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Refractory Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Refractory Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Refractory Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Refractory Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Refractory Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Refractory Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Refractory Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Refractory Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Refractory Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Refractory Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Refractory Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Refractory as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Refractory Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Refractory Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Refractory by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Refractory Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Refractory Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Refractory Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Refractory Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Refractory Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Refractory Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Refractory Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Refractory Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Refractory Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Refractory by Application

4.1 Refractory Segment by Application

4.1.1 Steel Industry

4.1.2 Energy and Chemical Industry

4.1.3 Non-ferrous Metal

4.1.4 Cement

4.1.5 Glass

4.2 Global Refractory Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Refractory Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Refractory Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Refractory Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Refractory by Application

4.5.2 Europe Refractory by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Refractory by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Refractory by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Refractory by Application

5 North America Refractory Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Refractory Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Refractory Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Refractory Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Refractory Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Refractory Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Refractory Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Refractory Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Refractory Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Refractory Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Refractory Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Refractory Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Refractory Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Refractory Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Refractory Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Refractory Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Refractory Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Refractory Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Refractory Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Refractory Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Refractory Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Refractory Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Refractory Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Refractory Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Refractory Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Refractory Business

10.1 RHI Magnesita

10.1.1 RHI Magnesita Corporation Information

10.1.2 RHI Magnesita Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 RHI Magnesita Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 RHI Magnesita Refractory Products Offered

10.1.5 RHI Magnesita Recent Developments

10.2 VESUVIUS

10.2.1 VESUVIUS Corporation Information

10.2.2 VESUVIUS Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 VESUVIUS Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 RHI Magnesita Refractory Products Offered

10.2.5 VESUVIUS Recent Developments

10.3 KROSAKI

10.3.1 KROSAKI Corporation Information

10.3.2 KROSAKI Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 KROSAKI Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 KROSAKI Refractory Products Offered

10.3.5 KROSAKI Recent Developments

10.4 SHINAGAWA

10.4.1 SHINAGAWA Corporation Information

10.4.2 SHINAGAWA Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 SHINAGAWA Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 SHINAGAWA Refractory Products Offered

10.4.5 SHINAGAWA Recent Developments

10.5 Imerys

10.5.1 Imerys Corporation Information

10.5.2 Imerys Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Imerys Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Imerys Refractory Products Offered

10.5.5 Imerys Recent Developments

10.6 HWI

10.6.1 HWI Corporation Information

10.6.2 HWI Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 HWI Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 HWI Refractory Products Offered

10.6.5 HWI Recent Developments

10.7 MORGAN CRUCIBLE

10.7.1 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Corporation Information

10.7.2 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Refractory Products Offered

10.7.5 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Recent Developments

10.8 SAINT-GOBAIN

10.8.1 SAINT-GOBAIN Corporation Information

10.8.2 SAINT-GOBAIN Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 SAINT-GOBAIN Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 SAINT-GOBAIN Refractory Products Offered

10.8.5 SAINT-GOBAIN Recent Developments

10.9 Minteq

10.9.1 Minteq Corporation Information

10.9.2 Minteq Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Minteq Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Minteq Refractory Products Offered

10.9.5 Minteq Recent Developments

10.10 Resco

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Refractory Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Resco Refractory Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Resco Recent Developments

10.11 Qinghua Group

10.11.1 Qinghua Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Qinghua Group Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Qinghua Group Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Qinghua Group Refractory Products Offered

10.11.5 Qinghua Group Recent Developments

10.12 Puyang Refractory

10.12.1 Puyang Refractory Corporation Information

10.12.2 Puyang Refractory Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Puyang Refractory Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Puyang Refractory Refractory Products Offered

10.12.5 Puyang Refractory Recent Developments

10.13 Sinosteel

10.13.1 Sinosteel Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sinosteel Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Sinosteel Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Sinosteel Refractory Products Offered

10.13.5 Sinosteel Recent Developments

10.14 Lier

10.14.1 Lier Corporation Information

10.14.2 Lier Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Lier Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Lier Refractory Products Offered

10.14.5 Lier Recent Developments

10.15 Jinlong Group

10.15.1 Jinlong Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Jinlong Group Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Jinlong Group Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Jinlong Group Refractory Products Offered

10.15.5 Jinlong Group Recent Developments

10.16 Sujia

10.16.1 Sujia Corporation Information

10.16.2 Sujia Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Sujia Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Sujia Refractory Products Offered

10.16.5 Sujia Recent Developments

11 Refractory Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Refractory Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Refractory Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Refractory Industry Trends

11.4.2 Refractory Market Drivers

11.4.3 Refractory Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

