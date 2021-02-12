“

The report titled Global Friction Welding Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Friction Welding market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Friction Welding market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Friction Welding market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Friction Welding market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Friction Welding report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Friction Welding report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Friction Welding market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Friction Welding market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Friction Welding market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Friction Welding market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Friction Welding market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: KUKA, Izumi Machine, Branson (Emerson), ESAB, MTI, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, Nova-Tech Engineering, Bielomatik, Beijing FSW, FOOKE GmbH, PaR Systems, Crest Group, Symacon, General Tool Company, Dukane, ETA, Sooncable, Sakae Industries, Nitto Seiki, Gatwick, Keber, U-Jin Tech

Market Segmentation by Product: Linear Friction Welding

Rotary Friction Welding

Stir Friction Welding



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace

Automotive

Shipbuilding

Railways

Others



The Friction Welding Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Friction Welding market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Friction Welding market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Friction Welding market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Friction Welding industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Friction Welding market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Friction Welding market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Friction Welding market?

Table of Contents:

1 Friction Welding Market Overview

1.1 Friction Welding Product Overview

1.2 Friction Welding Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Linear Friction Welding

1.2.2 Rotary Friction Welding

1.2.3 Stir Friction Welding

1.3 Global Friction Welding Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Friction Welding Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Friction Welding Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Friction Welding Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Friction Welding Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Friction Welding Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Friction Welding Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Friction Welding Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Friction Welding Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Friction Welding Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Friction Welding Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Friction Welding Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Friction Welding Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Friction Welding Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Friction Welding Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Friction Welding Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Friction Welding Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Friction Welding Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Friction Welding as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Friction Welding Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Friction Welding Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Friction Welding by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Friction Welding Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Friction Welding Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Friction Welding Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Friction Welding Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Friction Welding Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Friction Welding Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Friction Welding Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Friction Welding by Application

4.1 Friction Welding Segment by Application

4.1.1 Aerospace

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Shipbuilding

4.1.4 Railways

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Friction Welding Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Friction Welding Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Friction Welding Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Friction Welding Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Friction Welding by Application

4.5.2 Europe Friction Welding by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Friction Welding by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Friction Welding by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding by Application

5 North America Friction Welding Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Friction Welding Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Friction Welding Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Friction Welding Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Friction Welding Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Friction Welding Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Friction Welding Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Friction Welding Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Friction Welding Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Friction Welding Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Friction Welding Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Friction Welding Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Friction Welding Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Friction Welding Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Friction Welding Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Friction Welding Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Friction Welding Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Friction Welding Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Friction Welding Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Friction Welding Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Friction Welding Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Friction Welding Business

10.1 KUKA

10.1.1 KUKA Corporation Information

10.1.2 KUKA Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 KUKA Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 KUKA Friction Welding Products Offered

10.1.5 KUKA Recent Developments

10.2 Izumi Machine

10.2.1 Izumi Machine Corporation Information

10.2.2 Izumi Machine Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Izumi Machine Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 KUKA Friction Welding Products Offered

10.2.5 Izumi Machine Recent Developments

10.3 Branson (Emerson)

10.3.1 Branson (Emerson) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Branson (Emerson) Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Branson (Emerson) Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Branson (Emerson) Friction Welding Products Offered

10.3.5 Branson (Emerson) Recent Developments

10.4 ESAB

10.4.1 ESAB Corporation Information

10.4.2 ESAB Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 ESAB Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 ESAB Friction Welding Products Offered

10.4.5 ESAB Recent Developments

10.5 MTI

10.5.1 MTI Corporation Information

10.5.2 MTI Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 MTI Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 MTI Friction Welding Products Offered

10.5.5 MTI Recent Developments

10.6 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

10.6.1 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH Corporation Information

10.6.2 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH Friction Welding Products Offered

10.6.5 Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH Recent Developments

10.7 Nova-Tech Engineering

10.7.1 Nova-Tech Engineering Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nova-Tech Engineering Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Nova-Tech Engineering Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nova-Tech Engineering Friction Welding Products Offered

10.7.5 Nova-Tech Engineering Recent Developments

10.8 Bielomatik

10.8.1 Bielomatik Corporation Information

10.8.2 Bielomatik Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Bielomatik Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Bielomatik Friction Welding Products Offered

10.8.5 Bielomatik Recent Developments

10.9 Beijing FSW

10.9.1 Beijing FSW Corporation Information

10.9.2 Beijing FSW Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Beijing FSW Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Beijing FSW Friction Welding Products Offered

10.9.5 Beijing FSW Recent Developments

10.10 FOOKE GmbH

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Friction Welding Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 FOOKE GmbH Friction Welding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 FOOKE GmbH Recent Developments

10.11 PaR Systems

10.11.1 PaR Systems Corporation Information

10.11.2 PaR Systems Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 PaR Systems Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 PaR Systems Friction Welding Products Offered

10.11.5 PaR Systems Recent Developments

10.12 Crest Group

10.12.1 Crest Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Crest Group Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Crest Group Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Crest Group Friction Welding Products Offered

10.12.5 Crest Group Recent Developments

10.13 Symacon

10.13.1 Symacon Corporation Information

10.13.2 Symacon Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Symacon Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Symacon Friction Welding Products Offered

10.13.5 Symacon Recent Developments

10.14 General Tool Company

10.14.1 General Tool Company Corporation Information

10.14.2 General Tool Company Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 General Tool Company Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 General Tool Company Friction Welding Products Offered

10.14.5 General Tool Company Recent Developments

10.15 Dukane

10.15.1 Dukane Corporation Information

10.15.2 Dukane Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Dukane Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Dukane Friction Welding Products Offered

10.15.5 Dukane Recent Developments

10.16 ETA

10.16.1 ETA Corporation Information

10.16.2 ETA Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 ETA Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 ETA Friction Welding Products Offered

10.16.5 ETA Recent Developments

10.17 Sooncable

10.17.1 Sooncable Corporation Information

10.17.2 Sooncable Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Sooncable Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Sooncable Friction Welding Products Offered

10.17.5 Sooncable Recent Developments

10.18 Sakae Industries

10.18.1 Sakae Industries Corporation Information

10.18.2 Sakae Industries Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Sakae Industries Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Sakae Industries Friction Welding Products Offered

10.18.5 Sakae Industries Recent Developments

10.19 Nitto Seiki

10.19.1 Nitto Seiki Corporation Information

10.19.2 Nitto Seiki Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Nitto Seiki Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Nitto Seiki Friction Welding Products Offered

10.19.5 Nitto Seiki Recent Developments

10.20 Gatwick

10.20.1 Gatwick Corporation Information

10.20.2 Gatwick Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Gatwick Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Gatwick Friction Welding Products Offered

10.20.5 Gatwick Recent Developments

10.21 Keber

10.21.1 Keber Corporation Information

10.21.2 Keber Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Keber Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Keber Friction Welding Products Offered

10.21.5 Keber Recent Developments

10.22 U-Jin Tech

10.22.1 U-Jin Tech Corporation Information

10.22.2 U-Jin Tech Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 U-Jin Tech Friction Welding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 U-Jin Tech Friction Welding Products Offered

10.22.5 U-Jin Tech Recent Developments

11 Friction Welding Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Friction Welding Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Friction Welding Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Friction Welding Industry Trends

11.4.2 Friction Welding Market Drivers

11.4.3 Friction Welding Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”