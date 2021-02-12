“

The report titled Global Carpet Tiles Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carpet Tiles market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carpet Tiles market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carpet Tiles market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carpet Tiles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carpet Tiles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carpet Tiles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carpet Tiles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carpet Tiles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carpet Tiles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carpet Tiles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carpet Tiles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Interface, Desso (Tarkett Company), Balta Group, Milliken, Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway), Anker, Forbo Tessera, Mohawk Group, Balsan, Burmatex, Tapibel, Beaulieu, Paragon, J+J Flooring Group, Mannington Mills

Market Segmentation by Product: Hardback (e.g. bitumen) Type

Softback (e.g. cushion) Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Use

Commercial Use



The Carpet Tiles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carpet Tiles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carpet Tiles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carpet Tiles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carpet Tiles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carpet Tiles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carpet Tiles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carpet Tiles market?

Table of Contents:

1 Carpet Tiles Market Overview

1.1 Carpet Tiles Product Overview

1.2 Carpet Tiles Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hardback (e.g. bitumen) Type

1.2.2 Softback (e.g. cushion) Type

1.3 Global Carpet Tiles Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Carpet Tiles Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Carpet Tiles Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Carpet Tiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Carpet Tiles Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Carpet Tiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Carpet Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Carpet Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carpet Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Carpet Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carpet Tiles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Carpet Tiles Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Carpet Tiles Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Carpet Tiles Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Carpet Tiles Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carpet Tiles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Carpet Tiles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carpet Tiles Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Carpet Tiles Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Carpet Tiles as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carpet Tiles Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Carpet Tiles Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Carpet Tiles by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Carpet Tiles Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Carpet Tiles Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Carpet Tiles Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Carpet Tiles by Application

4.1 Carpet Tiles Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Use

4.1.2 Commercial Use

4.2 Global Carpet Tiles Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Carpet Tiles Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Carpet Tiles Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Carpet Tiles Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Carpet Tiles by Application

4.5.2 Europe Carpet Tiles by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Carpet Tiles by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Carpet Tiles by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Carpet Tiles by Application

5 North America Carpet Tiles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Carpet Tiles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Carpet Tiles Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Carpet Tiles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Carpet Tiles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carpet Tiles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carpet Tiles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carpet Tiles Business

10.1 Interface

10.1.1 Interface Corporation Information

10.1.2 Interface Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Interface Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Interface Carpet Tiles Products Offered

10.1.5 Interface Recent Developments

10.2 Desso (Tarkett Company)

10.2.1 Desso (Tarkett Company) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Desso (Tarkett Company) Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Desso (Tarkett Company) Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Interface Carpet Tiles Products Offered

10.2.5 Desso (Tarkett Company) Recent Developments

10.3 Balta Group

10.3.1 Balta Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Balta Group Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Balta Group Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Balta Group Carpet Tiles Products Offered

10.3.5 Balta Group Recent Developments

10.4 Milliken

10.4.1 Milliken Corporation Information

10.4.2 Milliken Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Milliken Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Milliken Carpet Tiles Products Offered

10.4.5 Milliken Recent Developments

10.5 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway)

10.5.1 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Carpet Tiles Products Offered

10.5.5 Shaw Contract (Berkshire Hathaway) Recent Developments

10.6 Anker

10.6.1 Anker Corporation Information

10.6.2 Anker Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Anker Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Anker Carpet Tiles Products Offered

10.6.5 Anker Recent Developments

10.7 Forbo Tessera

10.7.1 Forbo Tessera Corporation Information

10.7.2 Forbo Tessera Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Forbo Tessera Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Forbo Tessera Carpet Tiles Products Offered

10.7.5 Forbo Tessera Recent Developments

10.8 Mohawk Group

10.8.1 Mohawk Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mohawk Group Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Mohawk Group Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Mohawk Group Carpet Tiles Products Offered

10.8.5 Mohawk Group Recent Developments

10.9 Balsan

10.9.1 Balsan Corporation Information

10.9.2 Balsan Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Balsan Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Balsan Carpet Tiles Products Offered

10.9.5 Balsan Recent Developments

10.10 Burmatex

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Carpet Tiles Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Burmatex Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Burmatex Recent Developments

10.11 Tapibel

10.11.1 Tapibel Corporation Information

10.11.2 Tapibel Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Tapibel Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Tapibel Carpet Tiles Products Offered

10.11.5 Tapibel Recent Developments

10.12 Beaulieu

10.12.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

10.12.2 Beaulieu Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Beaulieu Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Beaulieu Carpet Tiles Products Offered

10.12.5 Beaulieu Recent Developments

10.13 Paragon

10.13.1 Paragon Corporation Information

10.13.2 Paragon Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Paragon Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Paragon Carpet Tiles Products Offered

10.13.5 Paragon Recent Developments

10.14 J+J Flooring Group

10.14.1 J+J Flooring Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 J+J Flooring Group Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 J+J Flooring Group Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 J+J Flooring Group Carpet Tiles Products Offered

10.14.5 J+J Flooring Group Recent Developments

10.15 Mannington Mills

10.15.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

10.15.2 Mannington Mills Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Mannington Mills Carpet Tiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Mannington Mills Carpet Tiles Products Offered

10.15.5 Mannington Mills Recent Developments

11 Carpet Tiles Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Carpet Tiles Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Carpet Tiles Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Carpet Tiles Industry Trends

11.4.2 Carpet Tiles Market Drivers

11.4.3 Carpet Tiles Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”