The report titled Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Bonded Magnets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Bonded Magnets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Bonded Magnets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Bonded Magnets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Bonded Magnets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Bonded Magnets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Bonded Magnets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Bonded Magnets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Bonded Magnets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Bonded Magnets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Bonded Magnets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Sura Magnets, IMA, Thyssenkrupp, MS-Schramberg, Bomatec Group, Evitron, Bunting Magnetics, Goudsmit Magnetics, TDK, Sinomag, Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, DMEGC, Eclipse Magnetics, SDM Magnetics, Galaxy Magnets, BINIC Magnet, J&P Magnetic Products, Sen Long Corporation, Ningbo Yunsheng, Yuxiang Magnetic, Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Daido Electronics

Market Segmentation by Product: Plastic Injected Magnets

Plastic Pressed Magnets



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Home Appliance

Medical & Healthcare Devices

Others



The Plastic Bonded Magnets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Bonded Magnets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Bonded Magnets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Bonded Magnets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Bonded Magnets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Bonded Magnets market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Bonded Magnets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Bonded Magnets market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Bonded Magnets Product Overview

1.2 Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Plastic Injected Magnets

1.2.2 Plastic Pressed Magnets

1.3 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Plastic Bonded Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plastic Bonded Magnets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Plastic Bonded Magnets as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Bonded Magnets Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Plastic Bonded Magnets Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets by Application

4.1 Plastic Bonded Magnets Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Electrical & Electronics

4.1.3 Home Appliance

4.1.4 Medical & Healthcare Devices

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Plastic Bonded Magnets Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Plastic Bonded Magnets by Application

4.5.2 Europe Plastic Bonded Magnets by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Bonded Magnets by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Plastic Bonded Magnets by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded Magnets by Application

5 North America Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bonded Magnets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Bonded Magnets Business

10.1 Sura Magnets

10.1.1 Sura Magnets Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sura Magnets Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Sura Magnets Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Sura Magnets Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.1.5 Sura Magnets Recent Developments

10.2 IMA

10.2.1 IMA Corporation Information

10.2.2 IMA Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 IMA Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Sura Magnets Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.2.5 IMA Recent Developments

10.3 Thyssenkrupp

10.3.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information

10.3.2 Thyssenkrupp Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Thyssenkrupp Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Thyssenkrupp Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.3.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Developments

10.4 MS-Schramberg

10.4.1 MS-Schramberg Corporation Information

10.4.2 MS-Schramberg Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 MS-Schramberg Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 MS-Schramberg Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.4.5 MS-Schramberg Recent Developments

10.5 Bomatec Group

10.5.1 Bomatec Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bomatec Group Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Bomatec Group Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Bomatec Group Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.5.5 Bomatec Group Recent Developments

10.6 Evitron

10.6.1 Evitron Corporation Information

10.6.2 Evitron Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Evitron Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Evitron Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.6.5 Evitron Recent Developments

10.7 Bunting Magnetics

10.7.1 Bunting Magnetics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bunting Magnetics Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Bunting Magnetics Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Bunting Magnetics Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.7.5 Bunting Magnetics Recent Developments

10.8 Goudsmit Magnetics

10.8.1 Goudsmit Magnetics Corporation Information

10.8.2 Goudsmit Magnetics Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Goudsmit Magnetics Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Goudsmit Magnetics Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.8.5 Goudsmit Magnetics Recent Developments

10.9 TDK

10.9.1 TDK Corporation Information

10.9.2 TDK Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 TDK Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 TDK Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.9.5 TDK Recent Developments

10.10 Sinomag

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Plastic Bonded Magnets Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sinomag Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sinomag Recent Developments

10.11 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

10.11.1 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Corporation Information

10.11.2 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.11.5 Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Recent Developments

10.12 DMEGC

10.12.1 DMEGC Corporation Information

10.12.2 DMEGC Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 DMEGC Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 DMEGC Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.12.5 DMEGC Recent Developments

10.13 Eclipse Magnetics

10.13.1 Eclipse Magnetics Corporation Information

10.13.2 Eclipse Magnetics Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Eclipse Magnetics Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Eclipse Magnetics Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.13.5 Eclipse Magnetics Recent Developments

10.14 SDM Magnetics

10.14.1 SDM Magnetics Corporation Information

10.14.2 SDM Magnetics Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 SDM Magnetics Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 SDM Magnetics Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.14.5 SDM Magnetics Recent Developments

10.15 Galaxy Magnets

10.15.1 Galaxy Magnets Corporation Information

10.15.2 Galaxy Magnets Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Galaxy Magnets Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Galaxy Magnets Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.15.5 Galaxy Magnets Recent Developments

10.16 BINIC Magnet

10.16.1 BINIC Magnet Corporation Information

10.16.2 BINIC Magnet Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 BINIC Magnet Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 BINIC Magnet Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.16.5 BINIC Magnet Recent Developments

10.17 J&P Magnetic Products

10.17.1 J&P Magnetic Products Corporation Information

10.17.2 J&P Magnetic Products Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 J&P Magnetic Products Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 J&P Magnetic Products Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.17.5 J&P Magnetic Products Recent Developments

10.18 Sen Long Corporation

10.18.1 Sen Long Corporation Corporation Information

10.18.2 Sen Long Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Sen Long Corporation Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Sen Long Corporation Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.18.5 Sen Long Corporation Recent Developments

10.19 Ningbo Yunsheng

10.19.1 Ningbo Yunsheng Corporation Information

10.19.2 Ningbo Yunsheng Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Ningbo Yunsheng Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Ningbo Yunsheng Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.19.5 Ningbo Yunsheng Recent Developments

10.20 Yuxiang Magnetic

10.20.1 Yuxiang Magnetic Corporation Information

10.20.2 Yuxiang Magnetic Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Yuxiang Magnetic Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Yuxiang Magnetic Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.20.5 Yuxiang Magnetic Recent Developments

10.21 Arnold Magnetic Technologies

10.21.1 Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation Information

10.21.2 Arnold Magnetic Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Arnold Magnetic Technologies Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Arnold Magnetic Technologies Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.21.5 Arnold Magnetic Technologies Recent Developments

10.22 Daido Electronics

10.22.1 Daido Electronics Corporation Information

10.22.2 Daido Electronics Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Daido Electronics Plastic Bonded Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Daido Electronics Plastic Bonded Magnets Products Offered

10.22.5 Daido Electronics Recent Developments

11 Plastic Bonded Magnets Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Plastic Bonded Magnets Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Plastic Bonded Magnets Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Plastic Bonded Magnets Industry Trends

11.4.2 Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Drivers

11.4.3 Plastic Bonded Magnets Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

