Intelligent Emergency Response System along with the communication infrastructure are the technology based responder system which is useful in the time of emergency. In the recent years, number of natural and manmade disasters such as fire, terrorist attacks, hijacking, earthquake, flood etc. has been increased rapidly. In such emergency these systems gives an immediate picture about the same to government and medical responder teams so that they can take immediate action in order to control the situation.

Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market: Drivers and Restraint

Global intelligent emergency response system and infrastructure market is estimated to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Factors which are driving the growth of global intelligent emergency response system and infrastructure market are favourable government regulation, increasing awareness among people, growing adoption of intelligent emergency response system in mining projects, increasing demand of personal security and increase of hazardous industries. On the other hand, factors which are restraining the growth of global intelligent emergency response system and infrastructure market are lack of skilled personal, limited awareness among developing regions and high installation cost. However, increased accuracy, enhanced functionality and improved analysis capabilities are expected to create great opportunity for the growth of intelligent emergency response system and infrastructure market over the forecast period.

Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market: Segmentation

Global intelligent emergency response system and infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of component, type and end user On the basis of component the global intelligent emergency response system and infrastructure market can be segmented into sensors, optoelectronics, wireless chipset, programmable logic controller (PLC) and others. Out of all these components, Sensor is expected to dominate the global intelligent emergency response system and infrastructure market over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global intelligent emergency response system and infrastructure market can be segmented into signage, broadcasting system, communication system, perimeter intrusion detection, video surveillance system and others. Out of all these, video surveillance system type is expected to dominate the global intelligent emergency response system market and infrastructure over the forecast period. On the other hand perimeter intrusion detection type segment is expected to exhibit high compound annual growth rate over the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the global intelligent emergency response system and infrastructure market can be segmented into Government, military & defence, Oil & gas, energy & utility, healthcare and others. Military & defence sector is expected to dominate global the intelligent emergency response system and infrastructure market. However Government sector is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate

Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market: Region wise outlook

On the basis of region, the global intelligent emergency response system and infrastructure market can be segmented into seven regions which includes, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East & Africa region. Further the market is sub-segmented as per the major countries of each region in order to provide better regional analysis of the intelligent emergency response system and infrastructure market. North America is dominating the intelligent emergency response system and infrastructure market with highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market: Key Players

Key players in global intelligent emergency response system and infrastructure market are

Mircom Technologies Ltd.

Whelen Engineering Co. Inc.

EVERBRIDGE INC.

ATI Systems Inc.

AtHoc Inc. and Visiplex Inc.

among others. Intelligent emergency response system and infrastructure market is witnessing trend of private-public partnership and increasing penetration of advanced technological solutions.

Regional analysis for Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

