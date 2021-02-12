The global market for 3D medical and surgical imaging platforms should increase from $4.5 billion in 2018 to nearly $10.4 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% for 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad. It covers components, applications, end users and modes of deployment in 3D medical and surgical platforms. The market has been segmented by components into hardware, software and services. Revenue forecasts for 2018–2023 are given for each segment and regional market with estimated value derived from the revenue of manufacturers’ total revenues. The main geographic markets—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World (ROW) are included.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region in the 3D medical and surgical imaging platforms market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global 3D medical and surgical imaging platforms market and current trends within the industry.

Key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances are given for the three-year period 2015–2018 (June).

This report also examines the main patent trends within the industry and profiles 25 market players that deal in 3D medical and surgical imaging platforms.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the global 3D medical and surgical imaging platforms market.

Report Includes:

– 151 data tables and 66 additional tables

– An overview of the global 3D medical and surgical imaging platform market

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Characterization and quantification of the market potential for 3D medical and surgical imaging platform by geographical regions, components, applications, end users and mode of deployment

– Discussion of major drivers, technological advancements and regional dynamics of the global 3D medical and surgical imaging platform market, and current trends within the industry

– Assessment of the vendor landscape and detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global 3D medical and surgical imaging platform market

– Company profiles of major players in the market, including Ambra Health, Esaote Spa, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Stryker Corp. and Whiteclouds

Summary

3D medical and surgical imaging platforms refer to the incorporation of various components including hardware, software and services in imaging modalities. These pieces come together in order to improve patient outcomes by offering premium optics with uncompromised platform integration, cross specialty functionality, advanced imaging capabilities, etc. Medical and surgical imaging platforms are an important part of the healthcare industry, widely used for clinical purposes. 3D medical and surgical platforms enable imaging techniques used to create 3D images of the body or body parts to help doctors diagnose accurately. The advantages proposed by 3D medical and surgical imaging platforms are image pre-processing, virtual cutting, volume rendering, manipulation, surface rendering and virtual endoscopy.

Surging development of modern visualization methods and technology platforms along with rising demand of 3D imaging in diagnosis and monitoring of chronic diseases are contributing to growth in the global 3D medical and surgical imaging platforms market. A shift toward minimally invasive procedures and rising adoption of hybrid operating rooms are also providing traction for the market. Secondary factors such as frequent promotion of innovative solutions from platform providers in the market and investments in healthcare IT are also driving the global 3D medical and surgical imaging platforms market.

Rising demand for 3D imaging in the diagnosis and monitoring of chronic diseases is the main driver for the growth in the global 3D medical and surgical imaging platforms market. Increased demand for 3D medical imaging is noted due to its vast applications in cardiology and oncology. Heart valve replacement is the most common procedure in cardiology. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is one minimally invasive heart valve replacement procedure. Positioning the new heart valve is a serious concern for surgeons. Due to the importance of positioning, surgeons prefer 3D angiography imaging software to view the anatomy during placement of heart valves. As the number of heart surgeries increases across the globe, use of 3D medical imaging and surgical platforms is expected to increase over the forecast period 2018–2023. Preference for minimally invasive procedures also calls for the adoption of 3D medical and surgical imaging platforms. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, non-surgical procedures accounted for a 10% increase from 2015–2016. In 2015, the total number of non-surgical procedures were around 12.0 million, then 13.2 million in 2016.

The global 3D medical and surgical imaging platforms market is projected to rise at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. In 2023, total revenues are expected to reach more than $REDACTED billion (an increase of nearly $REDACTED billion) from $REDACTED billion in 2017.

This report provides an analysis based on each market segment including components, applications, deployment and end users. The components segment is further sub-segmented into hardware, software and services. The software segment of the 3D medical and surgical imaging platforms market held the largest market share (REDACTED% in 2017) in terms of revenue, followed by hardware and services. By 2023, total revenue from software in the 3D medical and surgical imaging platforms market is expected to reach nearly $REDACTED billion. Additionally, the software segment is expected to rise at the highest CAGR (REDACTED%) of all segments, through 2023.