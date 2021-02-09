Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market: Overview

Pheromone are the chemical molecules secreted by insects in the environment. The pheromones are released to signal their other mates for a food source or as an alert. Thus, these pheromones act as a communication between the insects spread across the field. Integrated pest management (IPM) is a method or approach towards preventing damage from pests in the farm field. IPM pheromones are synthetically manufactured which exactly imitates the naturally secreted pheromones. Thus, it helps in growing the crops in a healthy manner.

Would like to know what Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market has in store? Look through the “Table of Content” of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market report!

The pheromones can be classified based on the interaction medium as aggregation, alarm or sex pheromones. IPM pheromones create an unfavourable situation for the further growth of pest. The IPM pheromones are used in one of the four control approaches as biological control, cultural control, mechanical and physical control and chemical control. The chemicals used for manufacturing of pheromones are semiochemicals. Depending on the pest type such as moth, beetles etc. the pheromones are manufactured specifically for that type of pest. The global IPM pheromone market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.