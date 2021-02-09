Hydrogen Storage Market Introduction

Hydrogen storage application techniques have an inherent importance with the fact that the technology’s successful implementation would mean the development of hydrogen fuel applications.

Hydrogen storage is a technology, which is important from the perspective of the fruitful commercialization of vehicles using hydrogen as a fuel and their acceptance in the market. Hence, it is expected that the growing market of vehicles based on hydrogen fuel would drive demand in the hydrogen market. However, a key technical hurdle being faced is that loading adequate quantities of hydrogen aboard on various vehicle types, while conforming to all user needs (safety, cost, vehicle performance and ease of driving) without conceding passenger space or luggage space, has been a major challenge to be dealt with, as it could prove to be a restraint for the hydrogen storage market even in the future.

It has been observed that hydrogen storage is a key challenge for stationary storage as well as for transport, on account of its low density. Hydrogen storage could be done in either gaseous, liquid or solid forms, and is classified as physical based and material hydrogen storage. Physical storage involves hydrogen storage in gaseous or liquid forms. Material storage involves hydrogen storage in adsorbent, liquid organic, interstitial hydride, complex hydride or chemical hydrogen forms.

The rising demand for energy and the subsequent expectations from hydrogen as a fuel to partially fulfill energy needs in the future are expected to drive the hydrogen storage market in the next few years. However, as production costs of hydrogen are on the rise, the hydrogen production and hence hydrogen storage market could face some hurdles.

