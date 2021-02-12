Request Download Sample

Credible Markets has added new key research reports covering Global Light Weapons Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a game-changing decision-making tool covering key fundamentals of the Global Light Weapons Market. The research report will include total global revenues in the market with historical analysis, key figures including total revenues, total sales, key products, instrumental drivers, and challenges. The report data is derived from extensive primary and secondary information sources with a reliable in-depth overview of the Global Light Weapons Market.

The report primarily attempts to track the evolution of the growth path of the market from 2019, through 2021, and post the crisis. It also provides long-term market growth projections for a predefined period of assessment, 2015 – 2027. Based on a detailed analysis of the industry’s key dynamics and segmental performance, the report offers an extensive assessment of the demand, supply, and manufacturing scenario.

Key players in the global Light Weapons market covered in Chapter 13:

General Dynamics

Rheinmetall

Thales

Orbital ATK Inc

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL)

Lockheed Martin

Alliant Techsystems Inc.

Heckler & Koch Defense, Inc

Raytheon Company

Fn Herstal S.A.

SAAB

Cockerill Maintenance & Ingenierie

BAE Systems

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Light Weapons market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Anti-Tank Guided Weapons

Anti-Aircraft Missile

Rocket Launchers

Man-Portable Air Defense System

Heavy Machine Guns

Light Cannons

Recoilless Rifles

Grenade Launchers

Mortars

Grenades

Rocket Propelled Grenades

Others

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Light Weapons market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Military

Homeland Security

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

2021-2027 Global Light Weapons Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter 1 Global Light Weapons Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

Chapter 2 Global Light Weapons Markets – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

Chapter 3 Global Light Weapons Market Forces

3.1 Global Light Weapons Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

Chapter 4 Global Light Weapons Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Light Weapons Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Global Light Weapons Market Value ($) by Region (2015-2021)

4.1.2 Global Global Light Weapons Market Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Light Weapons Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Global Light Weapons Market Production by Major Countries (2015-2021)

4.2.2 Global Global Light Weapons Market Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Light Weapons Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Global Light Weapons Market Consumption by Regions (2015-2021)

4.3.2 Global Global Light Weapons Market Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2021)

Chapter 5 Global Light Weapons Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Global Light Weapons Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Global Light Weapons Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Global Light Weapons Market

Chapter 9 Europe Global Light Weapons Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Global Light Weapons Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Global Light Weapons Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Global Light Weapons Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Light Weapons Market Forecast by Types (2021-2027)

15.1.1 Global Light Weapons Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2021-2027)

15.1.2 Global Light Weapons Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2021-2027)

15.2 Global Light Weapons Market Forecast by Applications (2021-2027)

Impact of Covid-19 in Global Light Weapons Market: Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Global Light Weapons market in 2021. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

