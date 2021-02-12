Fri. Feb 12th, 2021

Atlantic Financial Management

Fabry Disease Pipeline, Clinical Trials and Emerging Therapy Assessment by DelveInsight

Fabry Disease Pipeline

 

DelveInsight has launched a new report on Fabry Disease Pipeline

Fabry disease (FD) is a devastating, progressive, inherited condition caused by lysosomal dysfunction linked to chromosome X and mutations in the GLA gene located in chromosome Xq22.1 which encodes the alpha-galactosidase A (AGA) enzyme.

Fabry Disease Pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross -competition, launch date along with product development activities.

Fabry Disease Pipeline

The primary disease process starts in infancy, or even as early as in the fetal stage of development. In FD, lysosomal storage and cellular dysfunction are believed to trigger a cascade of events including cellular death, compromised energy metabolism, small vessel injury, K(Ca) channel dysfunction in endothelial cells, oxidative stress, impaired autophagosome maturation, tissue ischemia and, importantly, development of irreversible cardiac and renal tissue fibrosis.

Marketed Drugs included in the report

  • Fabrazyme: Genzyme
  • Replagal: Shire/ Takeda
  • Galafold: Amicus Therapeutics

Emerging drugs included in the report

  • Lucerastat: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals
  • 4D-310: 4D Molecular Therapeutics
  • Pegunigalsidase alfa: Protalix Biotherapeutics
  • AVR-RD-01: Avrobio
  • Venglustat: Sanofi Genzyme
  • ST-920: Sangamo Therapeutics
  • FLT190: Freeline Therapeutics
  • Moss-aGal: GREENOVATION BIOTECH GMBH
  • RVX000222: Resverlogix Corp

Fabry Disease Companies

  • Genzyme
  • Shire/ Takeda
  • Amicus Therapeutics

Fabry Disease Treatment

Fabry Disease is classified as the Type 1 classic and Type 2 later-onset on the basis of phenotype of the Disease. Both sub-types result in renal failure, and/or cardiac disease, and early death. Type 2 later-onset Fabry Disease is more frequent as compared to Type 1 classic Fabry Disease.

Fabry Disease Report Highlights

  • The Fabry Disease report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Fabry Disease across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.
  • It comprises of detailed profiles of Fabry Disease therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details
  • Detailed Fabry Disease research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.
  • Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Fabry Disease.

Table of content

  1. Report Introduction
  2. Fabry Disease
  3. Fabry Disease Treatment Patterns
  4. Fabry Disease- DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
  5. Therapeutic Assessment
  6. Fabry Disease Late Stage Products (Phase-III)
  7. Fabry Disease mid Stage Products (Phase-II)
  8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
  9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
  10. Inactive Products
  11. Dormant Products
  12. Fabry Disease Discontinued Products
  13. Fabry Disease Product Profiles
  14. Fabry Disease Key Companies
  15. Fabry Disease Key Products
  16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
  17. Fabry Disease Unmet Needs
  18. Fabry Disease Future Perspectives
  19. Fabry Disease Analyst Review
  20. Appendix
  21. Report Methodology

