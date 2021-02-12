DelveInsight has launched a new report on Fabry Disease Pipeline

Fabry disease (FD) is a devastating, progressive, inherited condition caused by lysosomal dysfunction linked to chromosome X and mutations in the GLA gene located in chromosome Xq22.1 which encodes the alpha-galactosidase A (AGA) enzyme.

Fabry Disease Pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross -competition, launch date along with product development activities.

Fabry Disease Pipeline

The primary disease process starts in infancy, or even as early as in the fetal stage of development. In FD, lysosomal storage and cellular dysfunction are believed to trigger a cascade of events including cellular death, compromised energy metabolism, small vessel injury, K(Ca) channel dysfunction in endothelial cells, oxidative stress, impaired autophagosome maturation, tissue ischemia and, importantly, development of irreversible cardiac and renal tissue fibrosis.

Marketed Drugs included in the report

Fabrazyme: Genzyme

Replagal: Shire/ Takeda

Galafold: Amicus Therapeutics

Emerging drugs included in the report

Lucerastat: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals

4D-310: 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Pegunigalsidase alfa: Protalix Biotherapeutics

AVR-RD-01: Avrobio

Venglustat: Sanofi Genzyme

ST-920: Sangamo Therapeutics

FLT190: Freeline Therapeutics

Moss-aGal: GREENOVATION BIOTECH GMBH

RVX000222: Resverlogix Corp

Fabry Disease Companies

Genzyme

Shire/ Takeda

Amicus Therapeutics

Fabry Disease Treatment

Fabry Disease is classified as the Type 1 classic and Type 2 later-onset on the basis of phenotype of the Disease. Both sub-types result in renal failure, and/or cardiac disease, and early death. Type 2 later-onset Fabry Disease is more frequent as compared to Type 1 classic Fabry Disease.

Fabry Disease Report Highlights

The Fabry Disease report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Fabry Disease across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Fabry Disease therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Fabry Disease research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Fabry Disease.

