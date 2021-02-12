The Directional Drilling Market Research Report gives CAGR value, Industry Chains, Upstream, Geography, End-user, Application, Competitor analysis, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast. The Report Also Gives Insight On Entry and Exit Barriers of the Global Industry.

The study report offers a comprehensive analysis of Directional Drilling Market size across the globe as regional and country level market size analysis, CAGR estimation of market growth during the forecast period, revenue, key drivers, competitive background and sales analysis of the payers. Along with that, the report explains the major challenges and risks to face in the forecast period. Directional Drilling Market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Directional Drilling Market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

Based on the type of product, the global Directional Drilling market segmented into

Inclination Directional Well

Horizontal Well

Based on the end-use, the global Directional Drilling market classified into

Onshore

Offshore

And the major players included in the report are

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes/GE

CNPC

Weatherford International

Nabors industries

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation

China Oilfield Services

Cathedral Energy Services

Gyrodata

Anton Oilfield Services Group

ZPEC

Jindal Drilling & Industries

Scientific Drilling International

LEAM Drilling Services

Impact of Covid-19 in Directional Drilling Market: The utility-owned segment is mainly being driven by increasing financial incentives and regulatory supports from the governments globally. The current utility-owned Directional Drilling Market are affected primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the projects in China, the US, Germany, and South Korea are delayed, and the companies are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to get highly affected by the spread of the COVID-19 due to the effect of the pandemic in China, Japan, and India.

Directional Drilling Market Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Global Directional Drilling Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Market Snapshot

2.1 Major Companies Overview

2.2 Directional Drilling Market Concentration

2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Chapter 3.Value Chain of Directional Drilling Market

3.1 Upstream

3.2 Downstream

3.3 Porter’s & Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4. Players Profiles

4.1 Company Profiles

4.2 Product Introduction

4.3 Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4 SWOT Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Directional Drilling Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Directional Drilling Market Status and Prospect (2016-2026)

5.2 Directional Drilling Market Size and Growth Rate (2016-2026)

5.3 Directional Drilling Market Local Capacity, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis (2015-2026)

Chapter 6. North America Directional Drilling Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7. China Directional Drilling Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8. Europe Directional Drilling Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9. Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10. India Directional Drilling Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11. Middle East and Africa Directional Drilling Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12. South America Directional Drilling Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 13. Global Directional Drilling Market Segment by Types

Chapter 14. Global Directional Drilling Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 15. Directional Drilling Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Chapter 16. Appendix

