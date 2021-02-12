The Directional Drilling Market Research Report gives CAGR value, Industry Chains, Upstream, Geography, End-user, Application, Competitor analysis, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast. The Report Also Gives Insight On Entry and Exit Barriers of the Global Industry.
The study report offers a comprehensive analysis of Directional Drilling Market size across the globe as regional and country level market size analysis, CAGR estimation of market growth during the forecast period, revenue, key drivers, competitive background and sales analysis of the payers. Along with that, the report explains the major challenges and risks to face in the forecast period. Directional Drilling Market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Directional Drilling Market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.
Based on the type of product, the global Directional Drilling market segmented into
Inclination Directional Well
Horizontal Well
Based on the end-use, the global Directional Drilling market classified into
Onshore
Offshore
And the major players included in the report are
Schlumberger
Halliburton
Baker Hughes/GE
CNPC
Weatherford International
Nabors industries
Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation
China Oilfield Services
Cathedral Energy Services
Gyrodata
Anton Oilfield Services Group
ZPEC
Jindal Drilling & Industries
Scientific Drilling International
LEAM Drilling Services
Impact of Covid-19 in Directional Drilling Market: The utility-owned segment is mainly being driven by increasing financial incentives and regulatory supports from the governments globally. The current utility-owned Directional Drilling Market are affected primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the projects in China, the US, Germany, and South Korea are delayed, and the companies are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to get highly affected by the spread of the COVID-19 due to the effect of the pandemic in China, Japan, and India.
Directional Drilling Market Regional Analysis Includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Global Directional Drilling Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026
Chapter 1. Report Overview
Chapter 2. Market Snapshot
2.1 Major Companies Overview
2.2 Directional Drilling Market Concentration
2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Chapter 3.Value Chain of Directional Drilling Market
3.1 Upstream
3.2 Downstream
3.3 Porter’s & Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis
Chapter 4. Players Profiles
4.1 Company Profiles
4.2 Product Introduction
4.3 Production, Revenue (2015-2020)
4.4 SWOT Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Directional Drilling Market Analysis by Regions
5.1 Directional Drilling Market Status and Prospect (2016-2026)
5.2 Directional Drilling Market Size and Growth Rate (2016-2026)
5.3 Directional Drilling Market Local Capacity, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis (2015-2026)
Chapter 6. North America Directional Drilling Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 7. China Directional Drilling Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 8. Europe Directional Drilling Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 9. Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 10. India Directional Drilling Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 11. Middle East and Africa Directional Drilling Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 12. South America Directional Drilling Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 13. Global Directional Drilling Market Segment by Types
Chapter 14. Global Directional Drilling Market Segment by Applications
Chapter 15. Directional Drilling Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)
Chapter 16. Appendix
