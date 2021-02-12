The Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Research Report gives CAGR value, Industry Chains, Upstream, Geography, End-user, Application, Competitor analysis, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast. The Report Also Gives Insight On Entry and Exit Barriers of the Global Industry.

The study report offers a comprehensive analysis of Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market size across the globe as regional and country level market size analysis, CAGR estimation of market growth during the forecast period, revenue, key drivers, competitive background and sales analysis of the payers. Along with that, the report explains the major challenges and risks to face in the forecast period. Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

Based on the type of product, the global Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) market segmented into

Fragrance Grade

Industrial Grade

Based on the end-use, the global Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) market classified into

Cosmetics and Fragrances

Plasticizers

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Polyurethane Polyols

Alkyd Resins

Others

And the major players included in the report are

Dow

LyondellBasell

SKC

Repsol

INEOS

Shell

BASF

Huntsman

CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals

Manali Petrochemicals

ADEKA

Hi-tech Spring Chemical

Impact of Covid-19 in Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market: The utility-owned segment is mainly being driven by increasing financial incentives and regulatory supports from the governments globally. The current utility-owned Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market are affected primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the projects in China, the US, Germany, and South Korea are delayed, and the companies are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to get highly affected by the spread of the COVID-19 due to the effect of the pandemic in China, Japan, and India.

Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Global Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Market Snapshot

2.1 Major Companies Overview

2.2 Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Concentration

2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Chapter 3.Value Chain of Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market

3.1 Upstream

3.2 Downstream

3.3 Porter’s & Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4. Players Profiles

4.1 Company Profiles

4.2 Product Introduction

4.3 Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4 SWOT Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Status and Prospect (2016-2026)

5.2 Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Size and Growth Rate (2016-2026)

5.3 Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Local Capacity, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis (2015-2026)

Chapter 6. North America Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7. China Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8. Europe Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9. Asia-Pacific Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10. India Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11. Middle East and Africa Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12. South America Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 13. Global Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Segment by Types

Chapter 14. Global Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 15. Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Chapter 16. Appendix

