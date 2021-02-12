According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Agricultural Irrigation Machinery market accounted for $4.85 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $24.19 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. Growing awareness of drip irrigation system, improvement in the food productivity and huge demand for food are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of setting up metrology facility and lack of skilled personnel are hindering the market growth.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11494

Machinery that is used in supplying water to agricultural land and crops in order to promote hydration and growth are categorized as agricultural irrigation machinery. Irrigation mechanisation can reduce water consumption per farm. Irrigation helps to grow agricultural crops, maintain landscapes, and revegetate disturbed soils in dry areas and during periods of less than average rainfall.

Based on Type, Drip Irrigation System segment held considerable market share during the forecast period due to its growing adoption. Drip irrigation uses valve, tubing, pipe and emitters that allow the water to drip slowly to the roots of plants and crops, thus saving the water. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to developments in technology and growing new machinery for agricultural irrigation in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Agricultural Irrigation Machinery include Netafim Limited, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., The Toro Company, Deere & Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, EPC Industries Limited, T-L Irrigation Co., Valmont Industries, Lindsay Corporation and Rivulis Irrigation.

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11494/Single

Types Covered:

• Pivot Irrigation

• Drip Irrigation

• Centre Pivot Irrigation

• Localized irrigation

• Sprinkler Irrigation

• Other Drip Irrigation Types

Applications Covered:

• Non-Crop

• Crop

• Landscape Garden

• Farm

• Sports Fields and Grounds

• Orchard

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements