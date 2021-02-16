Post diagnosis, cancer treatment involves various methods depending upon type and severity of cancer. Cancer treatment market is growing at a significant rate due to increase in the incidence of cancer cases, growing awareness among people about various stages and availability of treatment of cancer.

In addition, government initiatives and improvement in the healthcare facilities is driving the global market for cancer treatment. Breast cancer refers to the uncontrolled growth of malignant cells in the breast tissue. As compared to men, this is more common in women.

Treatment of breast cancer depends on various factors such as the type of breast cancer, size of the tumor, stage of breast cancer and the grade of cancer cells. Some of the methods that are commonly used for the treatment of breast cancer are surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy and bone-directed therapy.

On the basis of difference in mechanism, breast cancer therapies may be segmented into local therapy, systemic therapy, adjuvant therapy, neoadjuvant therapy. Local therapy involves treatment of tumor without affecting other body parts. Surgery and radiation are its common examples. Systemic surgery involves the use of drugs which are introduced in the body via mouth or bloodstream.

They reach tumor cells anywhere in the body. Adjuvant therapy is given to prevent cancer again. Neoadjuvant therapy is given to shrink the tumor cells so that less invasive surgery needs to be done. According to GLOBOCAN, a project by World Health Organization to study about the incidence, mortality and prevalence of major types of cancer at national level, in the year 2012, breast cancer accounted for 11.9 percent of the total cancer cases reported and resulted in 5,22,000 deaths worldwide

North America followed by Europe dominates the global market for breast cancer treatment. This is due to increasing incidence of cancer cases and technological advancement in the region.

Asia is expected to witness high growth in breast cancer treatment market, due to increasing patient pool, rising government initiatives, growing economy and improvement in healthcare conditions in the region. Some of the key driving forces for breast cancer treatment market in emerging countries are increasing R&D investment, large pool of patients and rising government funding.

Several unmet medical needs for treatment of cancer have encouraged R&D of breast cancer treatment. Various factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer, rising government involvement, increasing funding from various government and non-government organizations are driving the global breast cancer treatment market.

In addition, ethical acceptance of various treatments such as radiation therapy, hormone therapy and others for the treatment of cancer and growing popularity of DNA vaccines is driving the global breast cancer treatment market. However, less awareness and high cost involved in the treatment are restraining the global market for breast cancer treatment.

Innovation of some innovative therapy with better success rate is expected to offer good opportunity for breast cancer treatment market. In addition, despite of high cost involved in R&D, pharmaceutical companies are showing increased interest in this field. This is expected to offer good potential for breast cancer treatment market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global breast cancer treatment market are Astrazeneca PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Sanofi-Aventis and Pfizer, Inc. Some of the other major companies operating in the global breast cancer treatment market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Actavis, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Hospira, Inc., Bayer AG, Accord Healthcare, Inc. and Gilead Sciences, Inc.

