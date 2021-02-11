“

Powertrain Industry Amid Global COVID-19 Crisis: Report Hive Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, Feb 2021: The Powertrain market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the market. Report Hive’s latest publication, Titled “[Powertrain Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Powertrain market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it. Additionally, this report encompasses an accurate competitive analysis of major market players and their strategies during the projection timeline.

The research study includes the latest updates about the COVID-19 impact on the Powertrain sector. The outbreak has broadly influenced the global economic landscape. The report contains a complete breakdown of the current situation in the ever-evolving business sector and estimates the aftereffects of the outbreak on the overall economy. Key players in this market are Valeo, Magna International Inc, Denso Corporation, General Motors Company, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Borgwarner Inc., Ford Motor Company, GKN PLC, Hyundai Motor Company, Jtekt Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

There are 10 Chapters to deeply display the Powertrain market:

Chapter 1, is executive summary of Powertrain Market; Chapter 2, is definition and segment of Powertrain; Chapter 3, to show info and data comparison of Powertrain Players; Chapter 4, to explain the industry chain of Powertrain; Chapter 5, to show comparison of regions and courtiers(or sub-regions); Chapter 6, to show competition and trade situation of Powertrain Market; Chapter 7, to show comparison of applications; Chapter 8, to show comparison of types; Chapter 9, to show investment of Powertrain Market; Chapter 10, to forecast Powertrain market in the next years.

Global Powertrain Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of Report Hive Research the Powertrain market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2021. The report also emphasizes the initiatives undertaken by the companies operating in the market including product innovation, product launches, and technological development to help their organization offer more effective products in the market. It also studies notable business events, including corporate deals, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, product launches, and brand promotions.

The Powertrain Market study address the following queries:

⟴ How has the Powertrain Market evolved during the historic period 2014-2019?

⟴ What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Powertrain Market?

⟴ What are the factors hindering the growth of the Powertrain Market?

⟴ Why region remains the top consumer of Powertrain ?

⟴ By end use, which segment currently leads the Powertrain Market?

Global Powertrain Market: Competitive Rivalry

The segmentation is used to decide the target market into smaller sections or segments like product type, application, and geographical regions to optimize marketing strategies, advertising techniques, and global as well as regional sales efforts of Global Powertrain Market. Common characteristics are being considered for segmentation such as global market share, common interests, global demand and access control unit supply. Moreover, the report compares the production value and growth rate of the Global Powertrain market across different geographies.

While segmentation has been provided to list down various facets of the Powertrain market, analysis methods such as S.T.E.E.P.L.E., S.W.O.T., Regression analysis, etc. have been utilized to study the underlying factors of the market. Summarization of various aspects consisted of the report has also been encompassed.

Market Segment by Product Type:-

☑ FWD, RWD, AWD

Market Segment by Application:-

☑ Defense vehicles, Farm tractors, HCVs, LCVs, ICVs, Off-road vehicles, Cars, Construction equipment

Powertrain Market: Regional analysis includes:

⇛ North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

⇛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

⇛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

⇛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

⇛ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our exploration specialists acutely ascertain the significant aspects of the global Powertrain market report. It also provides an in-depth valuation in regards to the future advancements relying on the past data and present circumstance of Powertrain market situation. In this Powertrain report, we have investigated the principals, players in the market, geological regions, product type, and market end-client applications. The global Powertrain report comprises of primary and secondary data which is exemplified in the form of pie outlines, Powertrain tables, analytical figures, and reference diagrams. The Powertrain report is presented in an efficient way that involves basic dialect, basic Powertrain outline, agreements, and certain facts as per solace and comprehension.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Powertrain Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Powertrain Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Powertrain Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 FWD, RWD, AWD

1.4.3 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Powertrain Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Defense vehicles, Farm tractors, HCVs, LCVs, ICVs, Off-road vehicles, Cars, Construction equipment

1.5.3 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Powertrain Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Powertrain Industry

1.6.1.1 Powertrain Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Powertrain

1.6.2 Market Trends and Powertrain Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Powertrain Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Powertrain Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Powertrain Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Powertrain Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Powertrain Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Powertrain Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Powertrain Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Powertrain Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Powertrain Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Powertrain Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Powertrain Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Powertrain Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Powertrain Manufacturers by Production (2015-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top Powertrain Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Powertrain Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Powertrain Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Powertrain Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Powertrain Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Powertrain Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Powertrain Production by Regions

4.1 Global Powertrain Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Powertrain Regions by Production (2015-2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Powertrain Regions by Revenue (2015-2021)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Powertrain Production (2015-2021)

4.2.2 North America Powertrain Revenue (2015-2021)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Powertrain Import & Export (2015-2021)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Powertrain Production (2015-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Powertrain Revenue (2015-2021)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Powertrain Import & Export (2015-2021)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Powertrain Production (2015-2021)

4.4.2 China Powertrain Revenue (2015-2021)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Powertrain Import & Export (2015-2021)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Powertrain Production (2015-2021)

4.5.2 Japan Powertrain Revenue (2015-2021)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Powertrain Import & Export (2015-2021)

5 Powertrain Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Powertrain Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Powertrain Regions by Consumption (2015-2021)

5.1.2 Global Top Powertrain Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2021)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Powertrain Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Powertrain Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Powertrain Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Powertrain Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Powertrain Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Powertrain Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Powertrain Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Powertrain Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Powertrain Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Powertrain Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Powertrain Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Global Powertrain Production by Type (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Global Powertrain Revenue by Type (2015-2021)

6.1.3 Powertrain Price by Type (2015-2021)

6.2 Global Powertrain Market Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Global Powertrain Production Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Global Powertrain Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

6.2.3 Global Powertrain Price Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

6.3 Global Powertrain Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Powertrain Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2021)

7.2.2 Global Powertrain Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2027)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Company1

8.1.1 Company1 Corporation Information

8.1.2 Company1 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Company1 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

8.1.4 Company1 Product Description

8.1.5 Company1 Recent Development

8.2 Company2

8.2.1 Company2 Corporation Information

8.2.2 Company2 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Company2 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

8.2.4 Company2 Product Description

8.2.5 Company2 Recent Development

8.3 Company3

8.3.1 Company3 Corporation Information

8.3.2 Company3 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Company3 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

8.3.4 Company3 Product Description

8.3.5 Company3 Recent Development

8.4 This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Powertrain Market (Pepsi, Kraft, Coca-Cola, Carlsberg Group, Diageo, Nestl SA, SAB Miller, Heineken NV, AB InBev, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Kellogg, Link Snacks, Frito-Lay, Cape Cod, Utz Quality Foods, Accolade Wines, Heineken, Carlsberg, Others.)

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Powertrain Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2027)

9.2 Global Top Powertrain Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2027)

9.3 Key Powertrain Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Powertrain Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Powertrain Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.2 North America Powertrain Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.3 Europe Powertrain Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.4 Asia Pacific Powertrain Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.5 Latin America Powertrain Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Powertrain Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Powertrain Sales Channels

11.2.2 Powertrain Distributors

11.3 Powertrain Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Powertrain Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

