Sex Toys Market Overview

Sex toys are stimulation device that is used to enhance human sexual pleasure, also known as adult toys, dildo or vibrator. These sex toys are gaining attention in the market as people are excited about these products and investigative to use such devices for their sexual pleasure. Reportedly, these are mostly manufactured for women as compared to men. Sex toys are mostly sold at retail stores, drug stores (rare), pornographic DVD store. According to the reports, Sex toys market will experience considerable growth in the near future due to the availability of a wide range of products and also commercialization of sex, rising tendency to experiment toys is another factor that is contributing to the market growth.

Sex Toys Market Segmentation: by Type (Vibrators, Rubber Penises, Cock Rings, Erection rings, Dildos, Others), Application (Online Sale, Offline Sale), End users (Man, Women), Distribution channel (Retail Outlets, Specialty stores, Online Stores) Players and Region – Global Market Outlook to 2024

Market Trend:

Adult Vibrator and Massager Are Most Widely Used Sex Toys

Increasing the Chance of Designing a Variety of Sex Toys for Customers

Rebranding and Re-Positioning Of Sex Toys



Market Drivers:

Growing Population of LGBT Population in the Developing Countries

Mainstream Exposure to Sex Toys and Easy Usage

Increasing Consumer Awareness for Sexual Pleasure and Tremendous Growth of E-Commerce



Challenges:

Sex Toys Are Considered a Taboo and are Prohibited In Many Countries which are Limiting the Market Growth

The Negative Impact of Sex Toys and the Availability of Counterfeit Products

Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Sex Toys Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

