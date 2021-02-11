“

Automated Material Handling Equipment Industry Amid Global COVID-19 Crisis: Report Hive Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, Feb 2021: The Automated Material Handling Equipment market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the market. Report Hive’s latest publication, Titled “[Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Automated Material Handling Equipment market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it. Additionally, this report encompasses an accurate competitive analysis of major market players and their strategies during the projection timeline.

The research study includes the latest updates about the COVID-19 impact on the Automated Material Handling Equipment sector. The outbreak has broadly influenced the global economic landscape. The report contains a complete breakdown of the current situation in the ever-evolving business sector and estimates the aftereffects of the outbreak on the overall economy. Key players in this market are Daifuku, Schaefer, KION GROUP(Dematic), Murata Machinery, Vanderlande, Mecalux, Beumer group, Fives group, KUKA(Swisslog AG), Intelligrated, Knapp, Kardex AG, TGW Logistics, Grenzebach, Witron, Viastore, System Logistics.

There are 10 Chapters to deeply display the Automated Material Handling Equipment market:

Chapter 1, is executive summary of Automated Material Handling Equipment Market; Chapter 2, is definition and segment of Automated Material Handling Equipment; Chapter 3, to show info and data comparison of Automated Material Handling Equipment Players; Chapter 4, to explain the industry chain of Automated Material Handling Equipment; Chapter 5, to show comparison of regions and courtiers(or sub-regions); Chapter 6, to show competition and trade situation of Automated Material Handling Equipment Market; Chapter 7, to show comparison of applications; Chapter 8, to show comparison of types; Chapter 9, to show investment of Automated Material Handling Equipment Market; Chapter 10, to forecast Automated Material Handling Equipment market in the next years.

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of Report Hive Research the Automated Material Handling Equipment market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2021. The report also emphasizes the initiatives undertaken by the companies operating in the market including product innovation, product launches, and technological development to help their organization offer more effective products in the market. It also studies notable business events, including corporate deals, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, product launches, and brand promotions.

The Automated Material Handling Equipment Market study address the following queries:

⟴ How has the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market evolved during the historic period 2014-2019?

⟴ What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market?

⟴ What are the factors hindering the growth of the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market?

⟴ Why region remains the top consumer of Automated Material Handling Equipment ?

⟴ By end use, which segment currently leads the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market?

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market: Competitive Rivalry

The segmentation is used to decide the target market into smaller sections or segments like product type, application, and geographical regions to optimize marketing strategies, advertising techniques, and global as well as regional sales efforts of Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market. Common characteristics are being considered for segmentation such as global market share, common interests, global demand and access control unit supply. Moreover, the report compares the production value and growth rate of the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment market across different geographies.

While segmentation has been provided to list down various facets of the Automated Material Handling Equipment market, analysis methods such as S.T.E.E.P.L.E., S.W.O.T., Regression analysis, etc. have been utilized to study the underlying factors of the market. Summarization of various aspects consisted of the report has also been encompassed.

Market Segment by Product Type:-

☑ Automated Storage and Retrieval System(AS/RS), Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV), Conveyor & Sorter Systems, Robotic Systems

Market Segment by Application:-

☑ E-commerce & Retail, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Airport, Others

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market: Regional analysis includes:

⇛ North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

⇛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

⇛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

⇛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

⇛ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our exploration specialists acutely ascertain the significant aspects of the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market report. It also provides an in-depth valuation in regards to the future advancements relying on the past data and present circumstance of Automated Material Handling Equipment market situation. In this Automated Material Handling Equipment report, we have investigated the principals, players in the market, geological regions, product type, and market end-client applications. The global Automated Material Handling Equipment report comprises of primary and secondary data which is exemplified in the form of pie outlines, Automated Material Handling Equipment tables, analytical figures, and reference diagrams. The Automated Material Handling Equipment report is presented in an efficient way that involves basic dialect, basic Automated Material Handling Equipment outline, agreements, and certain facts as per solace and comprehension.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automated Material Handling Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automated Material Handling Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Automated Storage and Retrieval System(AS/RS), Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV), Conveyor & Sorter Systems, Robotic Systems

1.4.3 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 E-commerce & Retail, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Airport, Others

1.5.3 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automated Material Handling Equipment Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automated Material Handling Equipment Industry

1.6.1.1 Automated Material Handling Equipment Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Automated Material Handling Equipment

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automated Material Handling Equipment Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automated Material Handling Equipment Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Automated Material Handling Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automated Material Handling Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automated Material Handling Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automated Material Handling Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Automated Material Handling Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top Automated Material Handling Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automated Material Handling Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automated Material Handling Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Automated Material Handling Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automated Material Handling Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automated Material Handling Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automated Material Handling Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Automated Material Handling Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2021)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automated Material Handling Equipment Production (2015-2021)

4.2.2 North America Automated Material Handling Equipment Revenue (2015-2021)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automated Material Handling Equipment Import & Export (2015-2021)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automated Material Handling Equipment Production (2015-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automated Material Handling Equipment Revenue (2015-2021)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automated Material Handling Equipment Import & Export (2015-2021)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automated Material Handling Equipment Production (2015-2021)

4.4.2 China Automated Material Handling Equipment Revenue (2015-2021)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automated Material Handling Equipment Import & Export (2015-2021)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automated Material Handling Equipment Production (2015-2021)

4.5.2 Japan Automated Material Handling Equipment Revenue (2015-2021)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automated Material Handling Equipment Import & Export (2015-2021)

5 Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automated Material Handling Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automated Material Handling Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2021)

5.1.2 Global Top Automated Material Handling Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2021)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Production by Type (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2021)

6.1.3 Automated Material Handling Equipment Price by Type (2015-2021)

6.2 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

6.3 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2021)

7.2.2 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2027)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Company1

8.1.1 Company1 Corporation Information

8.1.2 Company1 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Company1 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

8.1.4 Company1 Product Description

8.1.5 Company1 Recent Development

8.2 Company2

8.2.1 Company2 Corporation Information

8.2.2 Company2 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Company2 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

8.2.4 Company2 Product Description

8.2.5 Company2 Recent Development

8.3 Company3

8.3.1 Company3 Corporation Information

8.3.2 Company3 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Company3 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

8.3.4 Company3 Product Description

8.3.5 Company3 Recent Development

8.4 This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Automated Material Handling Equipment Market (Pepsi, Kraft, Coca-Cola, Carlsberg Group, Diageo, Nestl SA, SAB Miller, Heineken NV, AB InBev, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Kellogg, Link Snacks, Frito-Lay, Cape Cod, Utz Quality Foods, Accolade Wines, Heineken, Carlsberg, Others.)

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Automated Material Handling Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2027)

9.2 Global Top Automated Material Handling Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2027)

9.3 Key Automated Material Handling Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.2 North America Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.3 Europe Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.4 Asia Pacific Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.5 Latin America Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Automated Material Handling Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automated Material Handling Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automated Material Handling Equipment Distributors

11.3 Automated Material Handling Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

