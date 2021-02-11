Growing demand for low-power high-performance data connectivity and commercialization of various internet of things (IoT) solutions, increasing demand for smart devices contributes the continuous launch of new Wi-Fi standards. The current Wi-Fi standards doesn’t provide high power connectivity for the smart technologies, therefore Wi-Fi Alliance came up with the new standard that supports multi-user multiple input multiple output (MU-MIMO), in order to cater the increasing number of connected devices per user and rising volume of Wi-Fi-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Some of these Wi-Fi standards are IEEE 802.11ad and IEEE 802.11ac (Wave 1 and Wave 2) and in the coming future Wi-Fi Alliance will come up with IEEE 802.11ah, IEEE 802.11aj, IEEE 802.11ax and IEEE 802.11ay standards.

New Wi-Fi Standards: Market Dynamics

Growing preference for high wireless speed data connectivity, increasing demand for dual-band networking, rising smartphone, tablets, laptops and smart TV users, contributes the continuous focus on research and development to launch new Wi-Fi standards.

Rising focus on power efficient wireless data transfer, increasing access to online media content and growing user preference for simultaneous streaming of multiple, high definition video content from a single Wi-Fi router, further accelerates the launch of new Wi-Fi standards.

Additionally, government initiatives on municipal wireless network and the growing need for higher bandwidth channel support to reduce Wi-Fi interferences are the factors fuels the need for advanced Wi-Fi standards globally.

However, devices connected to the routers with new standard must support the new standard in order to utilize the functional benefits and performance of new Wi-Fi standards, is identified as the key technical challenge likely to deter the progression of routers with new Wi-Fi standards. Since, routers with new Wi-Fi standards reach the market quickly, whereas devices with capable chip taken much longer.

New Wi-Fi Standards: Segmentation

The new Wi-Fi Standard can be segmented on the basis of technology, product and end user. On the basis of technology new Wi-Fi standard segmented into IEEE 802.11n, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11ad (WiGig) and others. On the basis of product, new Wi-Fi standard is segmented into network infrastructure devices, communication and computing devices and consumer electronic devices. By end user, new Wi-Fi Standard can be segmented on the basis of enterprise size.

New Wi-Fi Standards: Regional Outlook

Regionally, new Wi-Fi Standard can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan. North America market is expected to dominate, due to continuous adoption to new standards and rising number of connected devices. Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest growing market due to rapid urbanization and continuous progression in digital initiatives.

New Wi-Fi Standards: Key Vendors

Some of the solutions providers in New Wi-Fi enabled solution are

Qualcomm

Broadcom

Intel

MediaTek

Newracom

Atmel

Microchip

Celeno

Quantenna

STMicroelectronics and others

Regional analysis for New Wi-Fi Standards includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

