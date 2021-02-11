“

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Industry Amid Global COVID-19 Crisis: Report Hive Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, Feb 2021: The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the market. Report Hive’s latest publication, Titled “[Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it. Additionally, this report encompasses an accurate competitive analysis of major market players and their strategies during the projection timeline.

The research study includes the latest updates about the COVID-19 impact on the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder sector. The outbreak has broadly influenced the global economic landscape. The report contains a complete breakdown of the current situation in the ever-evolving business sector and estimates the aftereffects of the outbreak on the overall economy. Key players in this market are Omnova Solutions, LANXESS, LG, Nitriflex, TAPRATH, Zeon, Huangshan Hualan Technology, Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical, Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals.

There are 10 Chapters to deeply display the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market:

Chapter 1, is executive summary of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market; Chapter 2, is definition and segment of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder; Chapter 3, to show info and data comparison of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Players; Chapter 4, to explain the industry chain of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder; Chapter 5, to show comparison of regions and courtiers(or sub-regions); Chapter 6, to show competition and trade situation of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market; Chapter 7, to show comparison of applications; Chapter 8, to show comparison of types; Chapter 9, to show investment of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market; Chapter 10, to forecast Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market in the next years.

Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of Report Hive Research the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2021. The report also emphasizes the initiatives undertaken by the companies operating in the market including product innovation, product launches, and technological development to help their organization offer more effective products in the market. It also studies notable business events, including corporate deals, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, product launches, and brand promotions.

The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market study address the following queries:

⟴ How has the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market evolved during the historic period 2014-2019?

⟴ What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market?

⟴ What are the factors hindering the growth of the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market?

⟴ Why region remains the top consumer of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder ?

⟴ By end use, which segment currently leads the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market?

Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market: Competitive Rivalry

The segmentation is used to decide the target market into smaller sections or segments like product type, application, and geographical regions to optimize marketing strategies, advertising techniques, and global as well as regional sales efforts of Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market. Common characteristics are being considered for segmentation such as global market share, common interests, global demand and access control unit supply. Moreover, the report compares the production value and growth rate of the Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market across different geographies.

While segmentation has been provided to list down various facets of the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market, analysis methods such as S.T.E.E.P.L.E., S.W.O.T., Regression analysis, etc. have been utilized to study the underlying factors of the market. Summarization of various aspects consisted of the report has also been encompassed.

Market Segment by Product Type:-

☑ ‰¤0.2mm powder product, 0.2-0.5 powder product, ‰¥0.5 powder product

Market Segment by Application:-

☑ PVC Modification, Automotives, Buildings, Others

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market: Regional analysis includes:

⇛ North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

⇛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

⇛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

⇛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

⇛ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our exploration specialists acutely ascertain the significant aspects of the global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market report. It also provides an in-depth valuation in regards to the future advancements relying on the past data and present circumstance of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder market situation. In this Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder report, we have investigated the principals, players in the market, geological regions, product type, and market end-client applications. The global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder report comprises of primary and secondary data which is exemplified in the form of pie outlines, Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder tables, analytical figures, and reference diagrams. The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder report is presented in an efficient way that involves basic dialect, basic Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder outline, agreements, and certain facts as per solace and comprehension.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 ‰¤0.2mm powder product, 0.2-0.5 powder product, ‰¥0.5 powder product

1.4.3 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 PVC Modification, Automotives, Buildings, Others

1.5.3 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Industry

1.6.1.1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder

1.6.2 Market Trends and Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Manufacturers by Production (2015-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Production by Regions

4.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Regions by Production (2015-2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Regions by Revenue (2015-2021)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Production (2015-2021)

4.2.2 North America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue (2015-2021)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Import & Export (2015-2021)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Production (2015-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue (2015-2021)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Import & Export (2015-2021)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Production (2015-2021)

4.4.2 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue (2015-2021)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Import & Export (2015-2021)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Production (2015-2021)

4.5.2 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue (2015-2021)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Import & Export (2015-2021)

5 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Regions by Consumption (2015-2021)

5.1.2 Global Top Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2021)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Production by Type (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue by Type (2015-2021)

6.1.3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Price by Type (2015-2021)

6.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Production Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

6.2.3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Price Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

6.3 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2021)

7.2.2 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2027)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Company1

8.1.1 Company1 Corporation Information

8.1.2 Company1 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Company1 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

8.1.4 Company1 Product Description

8.1.5 Company1 Recent Development

8.2 Company2

8.2.1 Company2 Corporation Information

8.2.2 Company2 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Company2 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

8.2.4 Company2 Product Description

8.2.5 Company2 Recent Development

8.3 Company3

8.3.1 Company3 Corporation Information

8.3.2 Company3 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Company3 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

8.3.4 Company3 Product Description

8.3.5 Company3 Recent Development

8.4 This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Market (Pepsi, Kraft, Coca-Cola, Carlsberg Group, Diageo, Nestl SA, SAB Miller, Heineken NV, AB InBev, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Kellogg, Link Snacks, Frito-Lay, Cape Cod, Utz Quality Foods, Accolade Wines, Heineken, Carlsberg, Others.)

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2027)

9.2 Global Top Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2027)

9.3 Key Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.2 North America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.3 Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.4 Asia Pacific Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.5 Latin America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Sales Channels

11.2.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Distributors

11.3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Powder Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

