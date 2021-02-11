“

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Industry Amid Global COVID-19 Crisis: Report Hive Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, Feb 2021: The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the market. Report Hive’s latest publication, Titled “[Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it. Additionally, this report encompasses an accurate competitive analysis of major market players and their strategies during the projection timeline.

The research study includes the latest updates about the COVID-19 impact on the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) sector. The outbreak has broadly influenced the global economic landscape. The report contains a complete breakdown of the current situation in the ever-evolving business sector and estimates the aftereffects of the outbreak on the overall economy. Key players in this market are Herrenknecht, CREC, CRCHI, Robbins, Tianhe, Wirth (Aker Solutions), Komatsu, Mitsubishi, NHI, Kawasaki, Ishikawajima-Harima, Terratec, SELI, Tianye Tolian, Hitachi Zosen, Xugong Kaigong, STEC.

There are 10 Chapters to deeply display the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market:

Chapter 1, is executive summary of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market; Chapter 2, is definition and segment of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM); Chapter 3, to show info and data comparison of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Players; Chapter 4, to explain the industry chain of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM); Chapter 5, to show comparison of regions and courtiers(or sub-regions); Chapter 6, to show competition and trade situation of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market; Chapter 7, to show comparison of applications; Chapter 8, to show comparison of types; Chapter 9, to show investment of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market; Chapter 10, to forecast Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market in the next years.

Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of Report Hive Research the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2021. The report also emphasizes the initiatives undertaken by the companies operating in the market including product innovation, product launches, and technological development to help their organization offer more effective products in the market. It also studies notable business events, including corporate deals, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, product launches, and brand promotions.

The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market study address the following queries:

⟴ How has the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market evolved during the historic period 2014-2019?

⟴ What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market?

⟴ What are the factors hindering the growth of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market?

⟴ Why region remains the top consumer of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) ?

⟴ By end use, which segment currently leads the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market?

Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market: Competitive Rivalry

The segmentation is used to decide the target market into smaller sections or segments like product type, application, and geographical regions to optimize marketing strategies, advertising techniques, and global as well as regional sales efforts of Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market. Common characteristics are being considered for segmentation such as global market share, common interests, global demand and access control unit supply. Moreover, the report compares the production value and growth rate of the Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market across different geographies.

While segmentation has been provided to list down various facets of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market, analysis methods such as S.T.E.E.P.L.E., S.W.O.T., Regression analysis, etc. have been utilized to study the underlying factors of the market. Summarization of various aspects consisted of the report has also been encompassed.

Market Segment by Product Type:-

☑ Soft ground TBMs, Hard Rock TBMs

Market Segment by Application:-

☑ Railway and Highway, Municipal Engineering, City Rail System, Others

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market: Regional analysis includes:

⇛ North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

⇛ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

⇛ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

⇛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

⇛ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our exploration specialists acutely ascertain the significant aspects of the global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market report. It also provides an in-depth valuation in regards to the future advancements relying on the past data and present circumstance of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market situation. In this Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) report, we have investigated the principals, players in the market, geological regions, product type, and market end-client applications. The global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) report comprises of primary and secondary data which is exemplified in the form of pie outlines, Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) tables, analytical figures, and reference diagrams. The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) report is presented in an efficient way that involves basic dialect, basic Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) outline, agreements, and certain facts as per solace and comprehension.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Soft ground TBMs, Hard Rock TBMs

1.4.3 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Railway and Highway, Municipal Engineering, City Rail System, Others

1.5.3 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Industry

1.6.1.1 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM)

1.6.2 Market Trends and Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Regions by Production (2015-2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Regions by Revenue (2015-2021)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production (2015-2021)

4.2.2 North America Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue (2015-2021)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Import & Export (2015-2021)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production (2015-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue (2015-2021)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Import & Export (2015-2021)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production (2015-2021)

4.4.2 China Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue (2015-2021)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Import & Export (2015-2021)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production (2015-2021)

4.5.2 Japan Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue (2015-2021)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Import & Export (2015-2021)

5 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Regions by Consumption (2015-2021)

5.1.2 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2021)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production by Type (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue by Type (2015-2021)

6.1.3 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Price by Type (2015-2021)

6.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

6.2.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

6.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2021)

7.2.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2027)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Company1

8.1.1 Company1 Corporation Information

8.1.2 Company1 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Company1 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

8.1.4 Company1 Product Description

8.1.5 Company1 Recent Development

8.2 Company2

8.2.1 Company2 Corporation Information

8.2.2 Company2 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Company2 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

8.2.4 Company2 Product Description

8.2.5 Company2 Recent Development

8.3 Company3

8.3.1 Company3 Corporation Information

8.3.2 Company3 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Company3 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

8.3.4 Company3 Product Description

8.3.5 Company3 Recent Development

8.4 This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market (Pepsi, Kraft, Coca-Cola, Carlsberg Group, Diageo, Nestl SA, SAB Miller, Heineken NV, AB InBev, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Kellogg, Link Snacks, Frito-Lay, Cape Cod, Utz Quality Foods, Accolade Wines, Heineken, Carlsberg, Others.)

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2027)

9.2 Global Top Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2027)

9.3 Key Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.2 North America Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.3 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.4 Asia Pacific Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.5 Latin America Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2027)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Distributors

11.3 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

