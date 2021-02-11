Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market: Introduction

Growing importance for secured GNSS enabled military operations is the key factor drives the growth of global military GNSS anti-jamming systems market. The global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology is utilised in various military operations and precision-guided munitions. Military land vehicles are more vulnerable to GNSS jamming, because all armoured and carriers used in defence atmosphere relay on GNSS technology. The GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems are used for detecting and cancelling the external narrowband noise and jamming signals, which have strong impact over the internal functionality of the GNSS receivers. GNSS Anti-Jamming System mitigates interference by creating blind spots, gains patterns in jammer’s direction to allow satellite signals to reach the receiver.

Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market: Market Dynamics

Growing reliance on satellite communication for various military operations, increasing vulnerability to both accidental and intentional interferences and proliferation of low-cost jammers, are the factors contributes the growth of global military GNSS anti-jamming systems market.

Increasing defence investment, global adaptation to unmanned aerial vehicles for various defence operations and growing demand for miniaturization of GNSS based anti-jamming devices, are the factors accelerates the growth of global military GNSS anti-jamming systems market.

Additionally, increasing demand for low power anti-jamming systems from missile manufactures is expected to fuel the growth of global military GNSS anti-jamming systems market.

However, technical concerns related to compatibility with existing receiver and long regulatory approval processes for commercializing new technology, are identified as the key restraints likely to deter the progression of global military GNSS anti-jamming systems market.

Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market: Segmentation

The global military GNSS anti-jamming systems market can be segmented on the basis of platform, type of satellite navigation system, anti-jamming technique, and by region. On the basis of platform, the global military GNSS anti-jamming systems market can be segmented into airborne platform, naval platform, ground platform, and unmanned platform. On the basis of type of satellite navigation system, the global military GNSS anti-jamming systems market can be segmented into GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and, Galileo. On the basis of anti-jamming technique the global military GNSS anti-jamming systems market can be segmented into nulling and beam-steering. Regionally, global military GNSS anti-jamming systems market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market: Regional Outlook

North America region is expected to dominate the market due high volume of weapon systems and presence of top players in the Anti-jamming market. Asia pacific is identified as the fastest growing market, due to increasing defence investment and rising territorial dispute.

Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market: Competition Landscape

The some of the prominent players in the global military GNSS anti-jamming systems market, includes

Rockwell Collins

NovAtel Inc.

Raytheon

Chemring Group PLC

Thales Group

Harris Corporation and BAE Systems.

Regional analysis for Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

