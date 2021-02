Brief:

Increasing demand for high-speed data connectivity has forced telecom providers to innovate their product offerings to be able to completely transforming the traditional network infrastructure and address the growing needs of consumers.

In addition, network operators are facing certain challenges such as data traffic, difficulty in adding new network services, and limited utilization of bandwidth for delivering profitable on-demand services. These situations have led the demand for the adoption of software defined networking services in carrier networks, which enable bandwidth improvisation, automated traffic management, and customization to meet the client’s requirements.

The carrier SDN market is set to be one of the emerging markets in the next five years. The SDN hardware, software, and services & applications are the major products being adopted in carrier networks. This opportunity has resulted in the huge investments in the innovations for the growth of carrier SDN market by OEMs, device manufacturers, and technology vendors. There is an increased interest by network companies for adopting smart SDN solutions to offer innovative services as per the demand of customers to grab the market share and stand out from the competitive industry.

Products Analysis:

The services & applications segment is playing an important role in fulfilling the demand of customers and has a prominent market share, which is expected to reach $4,859.8 million by 2023. A number of start-ups are entering the market for offering attractive services to the customers. Innovations in IoT and increasing R&D investments from big organizations for enhancement in network connectivity are contributing to the market growth.

Market Analysis:

According to Infoholic Research, the “Worldwide Carrier SDN Market” is expected to reach $9,510.3 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 42.3% during the forecast period 2017–2023. Increasing adoption of connected devices, growing data traffic, network complexities, and demand for network connectivity with higher bandwidth are forcing the network companies to focus on the development of advanced and effective SDN offerings to support telecom industry growth. Rising demand for SDN applications & services in telecom industry have been one of the major drivers.

The surge in new entrants has resulted in the old major players acquiring them to improve their product and service offerings. SDN controller software market is expected to reach $2,855.9 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 43.0% during the forecast period 2017–2023.

Regional Analysis:

North America leads the market share mainly due to the advancements in technology and its adoption. North America carrier SDN market is expected to reach $3,337.2 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 40.1% during the forecast period 2017–2023. The developing regions such as Asia-Pacific will be boosting the market growth mainly driven by rapid smartphone adoption and increasing internet subscribers. The government initiatives for developing smart city projects in the region are the main factors contributing to the market growth. Europe is hugely spending in R&D for the infrastructure development.

Key Players:

VMware, Cisco Systems, HPE, Huawei Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, Brocade Communications Systems, Big Switch Networks, Plexxi, Pica8, Midokura, Pluribus Networks, Inocybe Technologies, and other predominant & niche players.

Competitive Analysis:

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Carrier SDN” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Benefits:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of carrier SDN market aiming to bring down the operational cost for the enterprises. The report provides a detailed analysis of the carrier SDN market in terms of product type, carrier type, enterprise type, and regions. The key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government initiatives towards the carrier SDN services adoption in the upcoming years. The report also provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Furthermore, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the market.

Key Stakeholders:

Device manufacturers, OEMs, network providers, software providers, data security solution vendors, service providers, telecom players, and investors.