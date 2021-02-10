Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market Analysis 2019 – 2029

A recent market study published by FMI on the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market includes the global industry analysis 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Refrigeration And Air Conditioning Compressors Market Taxonomy

The global refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Cooling Capacity

Less than 5 kW

5 to 30 kW

30 to 100 kW

100 to 300 kW

300 to 500 kW

500 to 1000 kW

Above 1000 kW

By Product Type

Rotary Vane

Scroll

Reciprocating

Screw

Centrifugal

By Refrigerant Type

R410A

R407C

R404A

R134A

R290

R744

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Medical & Healthcare

Industrial

Transportation

By End Use

Refrigeration

Air Conditioning

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market, which will help them understand the basic information about the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market. Along with this, comprehensive information about the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market during the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 07 – Global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Cooling Capacity

Based on the cooling capacity, the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market is segmented into less than 5 kW, 5 to 30 kW, 30 to 100 kW, 100 to 300 kW, 300 to 500 kW, 500 to 1000 kW, and above 1000 kW. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market and market attractiveness analysis based on the cooling capacity.

Chapter 08 – Global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Product Type

Based on the product type, the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market is segmented into rotary vane, scroll, reciprocating, screw, and centrifugal. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market and market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.

Chapter 09 – Global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Refrigerant Type

This chapter provides details about the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market based on the refrigerant type and has been classified into R410A, R407C, R404A, R134A, R290, R744, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the refrigerant type.

Chapter 10 – Global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Application

This chapter provides details about the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market based on the application and has been classified into commercial, residential, medical & healthcare, industrial, and transportation. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the application.

Chapter 11 – Global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by End Use

Based on the end use, the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market is segmented into refrigeration and air conditioning. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market and market attractiveness analysis based on the end use.

Chapter 12 – Global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 15 – Europe Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – East Asia Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter China, Japan, and South Korea are the prominent countries in the East Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the East Asia refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the East Asia refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 17 – South Asia Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market in South Asia by focusing on India, ASEAN, and the Rest of South Asia. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market in South Asia.

Chapter 18 – Oceania Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market in Oceania by focusing on Australia and New Zealand. This chapter help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market in Oceania.

Chapter 19 – MEA Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market will grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC, Turkey, North Africa, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Danfoss Group, Huayi Compressor Co., Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Midea Group, Nidec Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, GEA Group AG, MAYEKAWA MFG. CO., LTD., LG Electronics, Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., and CAREL Industries S.p.A., among others.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the refrigeration and air conditioning compressors market.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

4. Key Success Factors

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Regional Economic Growth

5.1.2. Global Population Overview

5.1.3. Global GDP Overview

5.1.4. Annual Household Expenditure Overview

5.1.5. Adjusted Net National Per Capita Income

5.1.6. Global Construction Spending Overview

5.2. Industry Value and Supply Chain Analysis

5.2.1. Profit Margin Analysis at each sales point

5.2.2. List & role of key participants

5.2.2.1. Manufacturers

5.2.2.2. Distributors/Retailers

5.3. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

5.4. Market Dynamics

5.4.1. Drivers

5.4.2. Restraints

5.4.3. Opportunity Analysis

6. Global Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

6.1. Historical Market Volume (‘000 Units) Analysis, 2014-2018

6.2. Current and Future Market Volume (‘000 Units) Projections, 2019-2029

6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis And So On…

