Introduction

Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada syndrome is an autoimmune disorder affecting body parts rich in melanocytes. It is a rare disorder in which melanocytes are dysfunctional there causing inflammation of eyes, hearing problems among others. The early symptoms of Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada syndrome includes fever, nausea, vomiting, vertigo, headache. Eventually, a change of skin color and hair color is observed which is often permanent. Acute ocular symptoms of Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada syndrome include multifocal serous retinal detachment, optic disk hyperemia and choroidal swelling. Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada syndrome does not generally affect pediatric population; however, the pediatric cases are not unheard of. Extraocular manifestation in Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada syndrome constitute symptoms like alopecia, cerebrospinal fluid pleocytosis, tinnitus, dysacousia, poliosis affecting central nervous system.

COVID-19 has been observed to affect immune compromised patients more severely. Understanding relationship between the COVID-19 and such rare diseases will help in development of niche market for Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada syndrome.