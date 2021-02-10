Market Overview

Forensic imaging is useful in fingerprints, tire and footwear impressions, ballistics forensic, toxicology study, forensic pathology and genetics, accident and crime scene investigation, documentation of complex wounds or injuries and virtual autopsy. Virtopsy or virtual method of the autopsy is a non-invasive technique of autopsy. Rapidly growing awareness regarding the importance of needleless autopsy or virtual autopsy can be alternative to the traditional autopsy method because it gives quick and less invasive results.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has a major impact on the global forensic imaging market. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on many aspects, such as strict lockdown, break on transportation, unpredictable future and others. Also, on account of disturbance in the supply chain, there is a huge shortage in the supply of forensic imaging tools across the globe.

Forensic imaging market is primarily driven by an increasing number of crimes across the globe. Increased in total crime rate throughout the world, lack of personals in forensic labs and government initiatives supporting advanced technology in forensic research has propelled the growth of the forensic imaging market. Several religions, cultures, and communities prefer virtopsy over traditional autopsy, expands the growth of the forensic imaging market.

Lack of accuracy in results, non-affordable price and less acceptance by the scientists towards these advanced imaging modalities are the factors expected to hamper the forensic imaging market growth. The high cost of advanced imaging modality in developing and developed countries might hinder the forensic imaging market.

Market Segmentation

Based On The Modality Forensic Imaging Market CT

X-ray

Ultrasound

MRI

3D photogrammetry Based On Application Death Investigations

Clinical Studies Based On End-Users Forensic Institutes

Hospitals

Others Based On Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

X-ray segment dominates the forensic imaging market, due to increasing demand for transformation of the film X-ray machine to the digital machine in forensic centers. CT examinations followed the X-ray segment for the growth of forensic imaging market. CT examination before autopsy helps to know exact regions needs autopsy and also reduces the time and cost of the autopsy. Based on application, the death investigations segment has a prominent share, as there is an increase in unnatural deaths such as murders, suicide, and accidental trauma. However, strong evidence is required to know the exact cause of death in court and lack of eyewitness has increased the usage of virtopsy. Increase in demand for virtopsy propels forensic imaging market growth.

Based on end-users, the forensic institute’s segment has the largest share. Rapidly growing research activities to study the use of advanced imaging tools in forensic science have increased the installation rate of forensic imaging tools in forensic institutes.

Based on region, Europe dominates the forensic imaging market. In 2019 International Society of Forensic Radiology and Imaging held an annual meeting in Germany. In this meeting, various events such as conferences, workshops, and seminars are conducted to increase awareness regarding the use of forensic imaging technology. European countries have early adopted radiology techniques for forensic imaging fuel forensic imaging market growth.

Some dominating key participants operating in forensic imaging market are Agilent Technologies, BAE Systems plc, eDirect Impact, Fujifilm, Bruker, Illumina, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., LLC, Neusoft Corporation, Creative Forensic Services, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems, Inc., Computer Forensic, Shimadzu Corporation., and Capsicum Group LLC, Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, ingredients, forms, patient type and distribution channels.

