Introduction

Pulse-chase analysis is a process whereby one cell or group of cells is exposed to a labelled compound called the pulse which is to be incorporated in the system. Later the system is exposed to unlabeled form of the compound which is called chase. Pulse-chase analysis is used to monitor dynamics of cellular pathways and processes in molecular biology and biochemistry. Labelling compounds commonly used are fluorescent dyes or radioisotopes. Pulse-chase analysis is an important technique to study the various processes like synthesis of proteins, their processing, and transport.

COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented in terms of harming economies and industries. Pulse-chase market might not have a direct effect of COVID-19 pandemic however the ripples of the same would be felt. This effect on pulse-chase analysis market could be in terms of logistic restrictions or supply chain jams in restricted regions of the world.

Pulse-chase Analysis Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing market of proteomics will be a significant driver for the growth of the global pulse-chase analysis market. Growing demand for personalized medicines has encouraged the researchers in the proteomics domain which in turn is set to boost the growth of the pulse-chase analysis. The increased funding by the government together with worldwide collaboration between pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies and academia has increased projects by many fold which in turn can be expected to propel the global market for pulse-chase analysis. Technological advancements in techniques and technologies is also set to provide greater momentum to the global market of pulse-chase analysis. Increased investments by pharmaceutical companies for drug discovery strategy to cover for the patents revenue lost due to expiry will give momentum to research which would consequently grow the market for pulse-chase analysis. Proteomics is a vast domain requiring various studies ranging from diagnostics to toxicological analysis, this requires numerous equipment and techniques thereby making the it very cost intensive which in turn could slow the growth of pulse-chase analysis market. Innovation in instruments used for proteomics studies have increased the cost of upgraded one compared to the conventional instruments. High cost of the projects hence can be a major barrier in the growth of the global pulse-chase analysis market. Low government funding and use of finance for more pressing concerns can be another barrier for growth for the global market of pulse-chase analysis.

Pulse-chase Analysis Market: Segmentation

Based on product type Vector

Fluorescent substrate

Non-fluorescent block compound

Others Based on application Proteomics

Nanotechnology-Proteomics

Others

Pulse-chase Analysis Market: Overview

The pulse-chase analysis market is expected to see a steady growth as the global proteomics market will be at around 39 billion USD in 2024. The advancing field of nanotechnology has now converged with the domain of proteomics using applications like nanostructure surfaces for protein isolation, phosphoproteomics/metal oxide nanoparticles, and analytical finding of biomarker proteins employing array techniques. Growing interdisciplinary nature of research projects will result in growth in the global market of pulse-chase analysis.

Pulse-chase Analysis Market: Region-wise Outlook North America can be expected to dominate the market in the global pulse-chase analysis market since it is the most advanced market for research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology. Europe can be expected to be the second most lucrative market due to growing demand of personalized medicine in the Western region of the continent. South Asia and East Asia may be expected to lead the emerging markets since the countries like Japan, China and India are advancing their research capabilities. Middle East and Africa may be estimated to contribute the least in the international market of pulse-chase analysis due to lack of government initiatives and financial incapability.

Pulse-chase Analysis Market: Key Players The major key players operating the global pulse-chase analysis market are New England BioLabs, Conduct Science, ThermoFisher Scientific, among others. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

