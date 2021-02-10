Market Overview

Osmotic laxatives are hypertonic agents that holds more water colon and generate an osmotic effect that stimulates a bowel movement and results in softer stools. Osmotic laxatives are considered as the drug of choice for treatment of constipation. Lactulose, Polyethene glycol (PEG) and milk of magnesia are some commonly used osmotic laxatives. In February 2020, LACTITOL manufactured by Braintree laboratories was approved by USFDA as an osmotic laxative for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

The COVID-19 pandemic is unlikely to have a significant impact on the operations of the osmotic laxative industry. Changes in consumer lifestyle during lockdown and diet during quarantines have a positive impact on sales of osmotic laxatives.

Osmotic laxative Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising prevalence of constipation in the ageing population is the key factor driving the growth of the osmotic laxative market. Increase in lifestyle changes, lack of exercise and diet-related factors such as eating unhealthy and junk food supplements the osmotic laxative market growth. The elder population are suffering some problems such as the inability to digest food properly and reduction in muscles elasticity which leads to improper bowel functioning. However, increasing prevalence of bowel diseases in geriatric population leads the osmotic laxative market to grow.

Osmotic laxatives may take 2-3 days to show effect so they are not suitable for the rapid relief of constipation. Moreover, side effects associated with osmotic laxatives and the presence of alternative treatment are anticipated to restrain the osmotic laxative market growth.

Osmotic laxative Market: Segmentation

The osmotic laxative market can be segmented based on the product type, route of administration, dosage forms, prescription type, distribution channel, and region.

Market Segmentation

Based on product type Lactulose

Sorbitol

Magnesium Citrate

Milk of Magnesia

Polyethylene Glycol Based on the route of administration Oral

Rectal Based on the dosage forms Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Suppositories

Liquids

Gels Based on prescription type Over-the-counter osmotic laxatives

Prescribed osmotic laxatives Based on the distribution channel Drug Store

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies Based on regions North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle-East & Africa

Get going with a sample of Osmotic Laxative Market [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32249 Osmotic laxative Market: Overview Lactulose is well-tolerated and is recommended over other osmotic laxatives in geriatric population, due to this lactulose segment holds a major share in the osmotic laxative market. Polyethylene Glycol segment is expected to grow in the next few years owing to its rapid onset of action. Based on the route of administration oral segment dominates the osmotic laxative market due to ease of administration, high patient compliance and it also encourages bowel movements to relieve constipation. Based on dosage form tablets and liquid segment have the highest share in the osmotic laxative market. Based on the type of prescription, prescribed laxative showed significant growth due to the rising prevalence of constipation associated with chronic disease treatment. Over-the-counter osmotic laxatives also showed excellent growth during the forecast period, as the rate of self-diagnosed constipation cases increases gradually across the forecast period. Based on distribution drug stores are expected to dominate the osmotic laxative market. Want a sneak peek into the Osmotic Laxative Market? Access the “Table of Content” of Osmotic Laxative Market report! @https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32249

Osmotic laxative Market: Regional Outlook Approximately 63 million people in North America are suffering from chronic constipation and approximately 12% of people suffer from self-diagnosed constipation across the world. People in the North America and the Asian Pacific region suffer twice as much as their European counterparts. Thus osmotic laxative market widely expanding in North America and the Asian Pacific region.

Osmotic laxative Market: Key Players Few key players are operating in the Osmotic laxative Market are Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Procter & Gamble Company, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Purdue Pharma, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Edusa Pharmaceuticals and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pharmos Corporation, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Tioga Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alimentary Health Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Us

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping business ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR)

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]