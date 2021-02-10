Market Overview

Canine leptospirosis is an infectious disease due to the presence of leptospira bacteria strain. Canine leptospirosis in dogs has common risk factors such as drinking water from river or lakes, exposure to wild animals, contact with rodents or other dogs and transfer from the placenta of mother dog to the puppies. Canine leptospirosis can lead to fever, muscle tenderness, dehydration, vomiting, jaundice, swollen legs and inflammation of eyes in dogs. On the other hand, canine leptospirosis can sometimes be asymptomatic among dogs. Canine leptospirosis is considered as the most common zoonotic disease which can transfer from animals to human beings. It can lead to flu-like symptoms, liver or kidney disorders in human beings. According to Merck Animal Health, 8.2% of dogs suffer from canine leptospirosis globally.

Get going with a sample of Canine Leptospirosis Market [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32006

There has been a shift of focus among biopharmaceutical companies to develop coronavirus cure due to Covid-19. Delay of manufacturing activities and supply chain disruption will have short term negative impact on canine leptospirosis market growth rate. Reduction in diagnosis and treatment adoption rate owing to decreased visits to veterinary healthcare facilities is expected to delay the growth of canine leptospirosis market.

Increasing prevalence of infectious leptospirosis is expected to drive the growth of canine leptospirosis market. Rise of transfer from animals to human beings will increase demand for canine leptospirosis market. Increasing collaborative research and development activities among leading biopharmaceutical innovative players are expected to fuel the growth of canine leptospirosis market. Various government initiatives to create awareness and control spread of canine leptospirosis tends to boost market demand. For instance, the National Program for Control and Prevention of Leptospirosis has been initiated in India. Stringent regulatory procedure for drug approval is expected to hinder the growth of canine leptospirosis market. Lower diagnosis rate is challenging factor for canine leptospirosis market growth.

The global canine leptospirosis market is classified based on drug type, route of administration, distribution channel and region.

Based on drug type Doxycycline

Penicillin

Ampicillin

Pfizerpen Based on the route of administration Oral

Intravenous Based on the distribution channel Veterinary hospital pharmacies

Veterinary clinics

Retail pharmacies

Drugstores

Online pharmacies

Doxycycline and penicillin generate a major revenue share of canine leptospirosis market. Oral drugs are most common and hold the majority of revenue share in canine leptospirosis market. Whereas, intravenous drugs are expected to generate significant revenue for canine leptospirosis market during the forecast period. Veterinary hospital pharmacies tend to be the largest distribution channel in canine leptospirosis market. Online pharmacies will have exponential growth rate with increased penetration of e-commerce in canine leptospirosis market in the coming decade.

Keeping a tab on Key players in the Canine Leptospirosis Market? Go to “Purchase Now” to decipher the competitive analysis in our Canine Leptospirosis Market report!

@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32006

North America will continue to dominate the canine leptospirosis market in the coming decade with increased number of market players in the region. The high rate of prevalence of leptospirosis increases the demand for canine leptospirosis market in North America. Europe is the second leading region in canine leptospirosis market with increased investments towards research and development activities. Asia-pacific is lucrative with a higher growth rate in the canine leptospirosis market during the forecast period with a large patient population in the region. The increasing number of domestic players in Asia-Pacific makes it lucrative for canine leptospirosis market growth. The Middle East and Africa are expected to observe the least growth in canine leptospirosis market due to less healthcare expenditure in the region. Poor economic conditions in the Middle East and Africa make them untapped regions with fewer growth opportunities canine leptospirosis market.

Some key players contributing in canine leptospirosis market are Pfizer Inc., Baxter International Inc., Zoetic Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, King Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Almirall LLC., Fresenius Kabi USA, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, and others.

About Us

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping business ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR)

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]