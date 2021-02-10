Over the past few decades’ mosquito-transmitted diseases continue to be a major source of illness and death across the world. Mosquito repellent wristband is designed to encounter against vector-borne diseases and it is used to reduce the insect/mosquito biting significantly. These bands are used to serve as a personal protection device to avoid insects/ mosquito biting and for preventing transmission of diseases to human. For instance in December 2019 according to the World malaria report, there were 228millions cases of malaria in 2018. The expected number of malaria deaths stood at 405 000 in 2018, equated with 416 000 deaths in 2017. Demand for botanical or Natural mosquito repellent wristband is growing across the world.

AMA Research recently released a comprehensive study of 150+ pages on ‘Mosquito Repellent Wristband’ market with detailed insights on growth factors. Post covid scenario and competitive strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are BlizeTec (Canada), Sleepdreamz (United Kingdom), Evergreen Research Inc (United States), Kangdimedical (China), Kinven (United States), Piramal Enterprises Ltd (India), Odomos- Dabur (India), Spectrum Brands (United States), Reckitt Benckiser (United Kingdom), sc Johnson & Sons inc (United States).

Market Segmentation

by Type (Electric, Natural, Chemical), Application (Adult, Child), Concentration (1.5 mg/ cm2, 2.0 mg/ cm2)

What’s Trending in Market: Growing Demand for Mosquito Repellent Wristbands in Asia Pacific Countries Including India and China

Natural Ingredient Based Mosquito Repellent Wrist Bands Expected To Drive the Market, Globally

Growth Drivers: Growing Occurrences of Mosquito-Borne Diseases among the Kids and Infants Is Booming the Demand for Mosquito Repellent Wristband

Increasing Awareness towards Personal Care among The Individuals

Increasing Mosquito-Transmitted Diseases among the Populace

Restraints: Stringent Regulations for Mosquito Repellent Wristband

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Mosquito Repellent Wristband Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Mosquito Repellent Wristband market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Mosquito Repellent Wristband Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Mosquito Repellent Wristband

Chapter 4: Presenting the Mosquito Repellent Wristband Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Mosquito Repellent Wristband market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Mosquito Repellent Wristband Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

