Lime oil is extracted from Citrus aurantifolia of the Rutaceae family and is also known as Mexican and West Indian lime, as well as sour lime. Lime oil has been extensively used in the food and beverage industries, as well as in creating fragrances. Key limes are more commonly distilled for oil to be used in the beverage industry. The shifting trend towards preventive healthcare, coupled with an improved standard of living among consumers, are the major factors driving the market.

AMA Research recently released a comprehensive study of 150+ pages on 'Lime Oil' market with detailed insights on growth factors. Post covid scenario and competitive strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Citrolim (United States), Citrojugo (United States), The Essential Oil Company (United States), AOS Products (India), Vincent Corp (United States), The Good Scents Company (United States), Ungerer Limited (United Kingdom), Cifal Herbal Pvt Ltd (India).

Market Segmentation

by Application (Food Industry, Perfume and Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical Industries, Others), Source (Organic, Conventional), Form (Distilled, Cold Pressed, Infused, Essence), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

What’s Trending in Market: Increased Preference for Natural Products

Growth Drivers: Increasing Applications in the various End User Industries such as Pharmaceutical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, etc

Rising Demand from Medical Sector owing to its Therapeutic Properties

Restraints: Depletion of Natural Resources

High Cost of Lime Oil

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

