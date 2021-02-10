Industrial electronics refers to equipment, tools, and processes that involve electrical equipment in an industrial setting. The market for industrial electronics has developed mainly to reduce labor fatigue during labor-intensive operations. Automation in industrial machinery has resulted in increased precision, reduced damage which in turn has improved productivity and profit margins. Industrial electronics account for 18% of the total production of electronic goods, second largest after consumer electronics.

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Industrial Electronics Market various segments and emerging territory.



The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Altera Corporation (United States), Analog Devices, Inc. (Adi) (United States), Blueradios, Inc. (United States), Cactus Semiconductor, Inc (United States), Dover Corporation (United States), General Electric Company (Ge) (United States), Honeywell (United States), Intel (United States), Maxim Integrated Products (United States), British Physical Laboratories India Pvt Ltd (BPL) (India).

Market Segmentation

by Type (Process Control Equipment (PCE), Automaton& Analytical Instruments (A&AI), Power Electronics Equipment (PEE), Test & Measuring Equipment (T&ME)), Application (Design & Maintenance, Manufacturing, Material Handling), End-User Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Power Plant, Construction, Chemical, Telecommunication, Oil/Gas/Petroleum Plant, Mining & Metal Processing, Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing, Others)

What’s Trending in Market: Application of State-Of-The-Art Systems Such As SCADA, PLC and AC Drive Systems across Various Sections of the Industry

Penetration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Is Improving Process Automation

Growth Drivers: Technical Innovation Is the Key Driver

High Precision Controls Leading To Improved Productivity

Restraints: Government Standards & Regulations to Minimize E-Waste

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

