Some of the market participants in the global power stacker market are Toyota Industries Corporation, Godrej Material Handling, MAINI Materials Movement Pvt. Ltd., Gloline Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, CROWN, EP Equipment Co. Ltd., CLARK EUROPE GmbH, Jost’s Engineering Company Limited, Presto Lifts, Linde Material Handling GmbH, Vestil Manufacturing Corporation, Reliable Storage System, PROLIFT Handling Ltd.

Power Stacker Market: Segmentation:

Power stacker market can be segmented into type, application, load capacity, maximum lifting capacity and region.

On the basis of type, global power stacker market is segmented into:

Pedestrian-operated Power Stacker

Stackers with Driver Platform

Stand-In Power Stackers Stacker

Rider-Seated Power Stackers

On the basis of application, global power stacker market is segmented into:

Lifting equipment’s

Placing equipment’s

Transporting loads

Shifting equipment’s

On the basis of load capacity, global power stacker market is segmented into:

Less than 1 tons

1 – 1.5 tons

5 – 2.0 tons

More than 2.0 tons

On the basis of maximum lifting height, global power stacker market is segmented into:

Less than 1.5 meters

5 – 3 meters

3 – 4.5 meters

5 – 6 meters

More than 6 meters

The Power Stacker Market study considers the following years to project the overall market growth:

Historical Data: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

