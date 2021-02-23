Biomarker or biological marker is a naturally occurring molecule, gene or characteristics detected by using molecular biology tools by which pathological or physiological disorder can be identified. A biomarker is predictive if the treatment effect is different for biomarker-negative patients and biomarker-positive patients. Predictive Biomarkers provide guidance in deciding type of therapy to be deployed on the patient in a given disease class and may also guide on the amount of dosage. Predictive biomarkers give information on the possibility of response to a given chemotherapeutic and identify patient with different outcome risks like gene expression affected by the presence of elevated levels of miRNA which is capable of binding specific mRNA, enhancement or suppression of gene expression by the occurrence of the change in DNA methylation.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/15295

Predictive Biomarkers are used in the design of clinical trials where it evaluates a new drug given in defined amount, its treatment effectiveness in a particular population in which these predictive biomarkers helps to specify the population of the market. For personalized oncology biomarkers used in molecular diagnostic of lung, breast and colon cancer, chronic myeloid leukemia and melanoma.

Predictive Biomarkers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Predictive biomarkers market is mainly driven by the factor like an increase in the prevalence rate of cancer worldwide, in turn, increasing the diagnostic applications of predictive biomarkers. Increasing R&D funding for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies by the government and non-government players,rs market.

Predictive Biomarkers Market: Segmentation

Predictive Biomarkers

By Indication Cancer Neurological disorder Cardiovascular disorder Immunological disorder Others

By End Users Diagnostic Centers Academic research institutes CRO’s Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies.



Neuroscientists also rely on biomarkers for diagnostic and treatment for nervous system disorders and to find out their causes. Brain, blood, cerebrospinal fluid, skin, nerve, muscle, and urine have been used to gain information about the nervous system in both the disease and healthy state.

Want a sneak peek into the Predictive Biomarkers Market? Access the “Research Methodology” of Predictive Biomarkers Market!

Predictive Biomarkers Market: Overview

Predictive Biomarkers According to an article published in Journal of Clinical and Cellular Immunology, with the advancement in high throughput technologies such as genomic and proteomic arrays, mass spectroscopy sequencing, and much more the field of biomarkers has expanded dramatically in the last 5-6 years. Cost, specificity, and sensitivity are some of the factors determining the growth of the predictive biomarkers. Pharmaceutical industries with the help of predictive biomarkers develop more effective drug and reduce the chances of failure. Predictive biomarkers rate, the increasing incidence of chronic disease demand for diagnosis and treatment is also increasing, so the predictive biomarkers market is expected to show growth with a healthy CAGR in the upcoming period.

Predictive Biomarkers Market: Region-wise Outlook

Globally, North America dominates the market of Predictive biomarkers due to an aging population which is increasing the demand for diagnosis and treatment of age-related diseases, rise in the incidence of cancer, advancement in technology and improved healthcare infrastructure in this region. North America is followed by Europe in predictive biomarkers market due to increase in research and development activities as well as an increase in funding by various organizations. Growing economies in developing countries such as India and China are expected to show growth in predictive biomarker growth in the upcoming period. Other factors like low cost for conducting clinical trials and increasing number of contract research organizations.

Request Customization of this Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/request-customization/15295

Predictive Biomarkers Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the major companies contributing in the Predictive biomarkers are Siemens Healthcare, Roche Diagnostic Limited, G.E. Healthcare Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen, Johnson and Johnson and much more.

Explore Extensive Coverage of Persistence Market Research`s Healthcare Landscape

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]