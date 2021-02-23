Future market Insights (FMI) analyzes the fiberglass (glass fiber) market in its new publication titled “Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2018 – 2028”. This study provides market intelligence on the fiberglass (glass fiber) market for the forecast period (2018 – 2028). The main objective of the report is to identify various market dynamics and provide recent updates and insights pertaining to the segments of the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market. To provide a better understanding of the market, the report also offers analysis of drivers, restraints, and trends that have a significant impact on the growth of the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market over the forecast period.

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market Segmentation

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of product type as:

Rovings

Mats

Strands

Fabrics

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of glass type as:

S-Class

E-Class

C-Class

ECR-Class

Others

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of application as:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Construction

Marine

Sports & Leisure

Pipes & Tanks

Automotive

Others

Download Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5440

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of region as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

China

APAC excluding China & Japan

Eastern Europe

MEA

Japan

Report Description

To understand and assess the market opportunities and trends, the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market report is categorically split into different sections based on product type, glass type, application and regions. The report starts with the market overview, market definition, market taxonomy along with value chain, drivers, and restraints. The report offers valuable insights on the impact of these segments on the overall market growth. To offer accurate insights, each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market. The report also provides market value (US$ Mn) data, absolute $ opportunity, and total incremental opportunity for each segment to brief the reader about the revenue opportunities from the application and region/country-wise segments over the forecast period.

In the final section of the report, the report offers detailed insights on the competition landscape with company market share and performance to offer a dashboard view of key players operating in the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market. These insights would enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them make informed decisions.

Research Methodology

For market data analysis, we have considered 2017 as the base year, with the market numbers estimated for 2018, and forecasts offered for 2018–2028. The report considers the market size of the fiberglass (glass fiber) market at a global level, and splits & evaluates the market at a regional level. The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) of the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing up the current market to offer crucial insights on the overall growth prospects of the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market over the coming years. The crucial market data including the base number and segment splits has been devised through an in-depth secondary research. This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers along with the other market dynamics identified in the regional fiberglass (glass fiber) market. Valuable insights offered in the report have been analyzed on the account of primary interviews of fiberglass (glass fiber) manufacturers, distributors & suppliers, and industry experts operating in the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market. Crucial insights offered in the report evaluates the actual market size (US$ Mn) in 2017 with regard to fiberglass (glass fiber) market and the expected fiberglass (glass fiber) market value over the forecast period.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5440

We have also analyzed various segments of the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to fiberglass (glass fiber) market growth. In-depth insights compiled in the report enables the readers and clients in identifying various key trends governing the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market. The report also analyses the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market based on the absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while estimating the market forecast. However, from a business development perspective, it is essential to identify absolute dollar opportunity and potential resources in the fiberglass (glass fiber) market. Moreover, FMI has developed a fiberglass (glass fiber) attractiveness index to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market. This market attractiveness index would help clients to identify real market opportunities in the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Fiberglass Market Background

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Porter’s Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Trends

3.5. Market Overview

3.5.1. Supply Chain

3.5.2. Production Process Overview

3.5.3. List of Active Participants

3.5.3.1. Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.3.2. Manufacturers

3.5.3.3. Indicative List of End Users

3.6. Supply-Demand Overview

3.7. Fiberglass Processing Techniques

3.7.1. Injection Molding

3.7.2. Compression Molding

3.7.3. Hand Layup

3.7.4. Resin Infusion Molding

3.7.5. Pultrusion

3.7.6. Filament Winding

3.7.7. Spray Layup

3.8. Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

Ask for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb- 5440

4. Global Fiberglass Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028

4.1. Market Volume Projections

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Market Size Projections

4.3.1. Y-o-Y Projections

4.3.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

4.4. Global Glass Type, Product Type matrix, 2017

4.5. Global Glass Type, Application matrix, 2017

5. Global Fiberglass Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028, Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis Product Type

5.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis Product Type

5.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Application, 2013–2017

5.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Opportunity Assessment By Product Type, 2018-2028

5.3.1. Rovings

5.3.2. Mats

5.3.3. Strands

5.3.4. Fabrics

5.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com