Potash ores are raw materials which are used for manufacturing potash, fertilizers and other chemicals. It usually consists of sodium chloride (halite), potassium chloride (sylvite), silicate, anhydrite and carbonate. Potash ores are processed by hot leaching with crystallization of salts of potash from unsaturated salt brines. Some of the commonly used ore processing methods include chemical methods such as hot leaching and mechanical methods such as floatation. The floatation processing method is dependent upon the capacities of sylvite and halite surface which is to be moistened with water by the addition of acting chemicals such as surfactants. The method of hot leaching is dependent upon the physiochemical properties of potassium chloride, sodium chloride and water. The main principle in this method is the temperature difference between sylvite and halite. This method is implemented for manufacturing potassium chloride in granular and white crystalline form, which can be painted reddish pink.

Download the sample copy of Report with table of contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1493

Global Potash Ores Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global demand for potash ores is expected to rise significantly with the growth of the fertilizer industry over the next few years. In addition, rising consumption of organic food is expected to drive the demand for potash fertilizers, thereby boosting the potash ore market over the next few years. North America and Europe are the largest consumers of organic foods. Significant growth is expected in the Asia-Pacific region over the next few years on account of rising disposable incomes of consumers and an inclining trend towards healthy food. However, rising health concern from the consumption of potash fertilizers as well as fluctuating prices of potassium chloride is expected to slow down the growth of the market. Demand for food and animal feed has been on the rise since 2000 with growing disposable incomes in developing economies being a major factor in the growing potash and fertilizer use. However, after years of showing an upward growth trajectory, fertilizer use experienced a significant decline in 2008. The global economic downturn has been the primary cause for decreased potash use as well as the declining prices, which caused instability in crop and raw material prices and fuelled uncertainty in the farming community. Increasing use of potash as potash mobilizing biofertlizers is expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Preview Analysis of Potash Ores Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2016-2026 – https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/potash-ores-market

Global Potash Ores Market: Segmentation

Global potash ore is segmented into type of mineral extracted and End-Use Industry

On the basis of mineral extracted, the global potash ore market is segmented as below:

Potassium Chloride

Sodium Chloride

Others

On the basis of End-Use Industry, the global potash ore market is segmented as below:

Agriculture

Metallurgical

Chemical

Others

Buy this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1493

Global Potash Ores Market: Regional Outlook

Growth of the fertilizer industry has been one of the major factors driving the demand for potash ores. The global outlook for the fertilizer industry shows a positive growth, resulting from a progressive demand for phosphate and potassium demand in Asia Pacific. Although agricultural prices have been under pressure, they are anticipated to remain attractive stimulating fertilizer applications leading to the growth of the industry. Demand for potash ores is expected to witness a noticeable increase in every region except North America, due to the expected drop in crop prices and residual effect of nutrient applications leading to a decline in consumption. Future market growth is expected to be significant from emerging regions such as Asia Pacific as a result of improvements in fertilizer practices by Indian farmers. As per The International Fertilizer Industry Association, more than 25 potash expansion projects have been intended by manufacturers between from 2013 to 2017.

Global Potash Ores Market: Market Players

Elementals Minerals Limited, Agrium Inc., PotashCorp, JSC Belaruskali, Uralkali, K+S GmbH, and Israel Chemicals Ltd. are some of the key players present in the potash ore market.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1493

More from Chemicals & Materials Market Insights –

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com