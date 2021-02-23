Manufacturers in the global optical coherence tomography market are focussing on developing different product types such as spectral domain-OCT devices to retain larger market share. In a new report titled “Optical Coherence Tomography Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017–2027” the analysts of Future Market Insights have observed that optical coherence tomography manufacturing companies are entering into mergers and acquisitions with medical device manufacturers or ophthalmic equipment manufacturers to expand their product type portfolio and market presence across the globe. Furthermore, they have noticed that the companies are focussing on the advancement of technology for different optical coherence tomography products such as spectral domain-OCT and other devices in order to reduce costs and thus compete in the market with reduced prices.

As far as regional analysis is concerned we have observed that North America represents the most lucrative market, followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, while the optical coherence tomography market in MEA is expected to record comparatively less growth due to low awareness among key stakeholders such as patients and healthcare professionals.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type Spectral Domain-OCT

Swept Source-OCT

Others By Application Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Cardiovascular

Dental

Others By End User Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Dermatology Clinics

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others By Region North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Research Methodology

Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, prevalence of respiratory disease, gross domestic product and others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. Weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) has been considered to deduce market values. The analysts have covered the various market segments extensively while examining the global optical coherence tomography market. Market analysis has been done in terms of Basis Point Share, Y-o-Y growth projections, market attractiveness analysis and market size and value. This extensive report focusses on highlighting sales of optical coherence tomography products across the globe.

The analysts have collected insightful information through sources such as World Bank, IMF, companies’ annual and financial reports and industry associations’ publications. In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, products and industry associations. In order to conduct expert and industry interviews, Future Market Insights has formulated a detailed discussion guide.

The analysts have conducted interviews with industry experts, players, distributors and retailers. The forecast presented in this report assesses total revenue of the global optical coherence tomography market. When developing the forecast of the market, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of analysis based on supply and demand sides.

The report also takes into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global optical coherence tomography market. As previously highlighted, the market for global optical coherence tomography is split into various categories. All these segments have been analysed in terms of basis point share to understand segmental contribution to overall market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the global optical coherence tomography market.