Cell filtration devices are used for the separation of solid from liquid by interposing a medium through which only liquid can pass. Pressure gradient is generated across the filter with many methods including vacuum pressure, gravity, and centrifugal force for the filtration in this devices. This devices are used in chemical and biological laboratories for various application such as blood purification or cell separation. This devices have wide used at biopharmaceutical industries and academic research centers. Molecular analysis of cells from urine for blood is a convenient approach for the detection of cancer. Rapid sample process is required for large volume of sample to avoid degradation of sample. Here cell filtration devices are used which allows rapid filtration of sample without degradation. The filtration of sample by cell filtration devices also increases the accuracy of diagnosis for cancer testing.

Primary factors driving the growth of cell filtration devices market are increasing number of biotechnology and drug development project. Beside that wide range of application of this devices also responsible for the robust growth of the cell filtration devices market. Rapid adoption of nano-filtration technology for research and development by biopharmaceutical industries will boost the revenue growth of this market. Increase in research and development spending by pharmaceutical companies and rise in government funding for pharmaceutical research will lead to significant growth of cell filtration devices market. High regulation government regulation and stringent policies may hinder the growth of cell filtration devices market.

The global cell filtration devices market is classified on the basis of product type, usage and end user.

Based on product type, cell filtration devices market is segmented into following

Bench Scale Vacuum-Driven Devices

Bench Scale Pressure-Driven Devices

Lab Scale Vacuum-Driven Devices

Lab Scale Pump-Driven Devices

Based on usage, cell filtration devices market is segmented into following

Reusable

Disposable

Based on end user, cell filtration devices market is segmented into following

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization

Reference Laboratory

Academic and Research Institute

Others

Global cell filtration devices market is are expected to show robust growth due to rise in research and development throughout the world. On the basis of product type, cell filtration devices are segmented as Bench scale vacuum driven devices, bench scale pressure driven devices, lab scale vacuum driven devices, lab scale pump driven devices. Based on usage cell filtration devices are classified as disposable devices and reusable devices. Disposable devices are expected to gain maximum market share for cell filtration devices market. Cell filtration devices are used at biopharmaceutical companies, academic and research organization, contract research organization and others. Among all end user, biopharmaceutical companies dominated the cell filtration devices market over the forecast period owing to increasing pharmaceutical research.

On the basis of geographic region global cell filtration devices market is segmented in five key region viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Based on usage, cell filtration devices market is segmented into following America is expected to dominate the market share for cell filtration devices owing to established healthcare infrastructure and increasing funding by government for pharmaceutical research. After North America, cell filtration devices market is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Europe market for cell filtration devices are expected to grow due to increasing contract research organization in this region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for cell filtration devices due to increasing pharmaceutical research.

Some of the major key player in cell filtration devices market are Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Pall Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Graver Technologies, LLC.

