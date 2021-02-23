Ultrasound machines are very valuable tool in healthcare diagnostic but they need transducer to capture the image. Ultrasound transducers works in a similar way as sonar or radar. Ultrasound transducers produce sound waves that bounce of body tissue and organs and make echoes. Ultrasound transducers have three elements: transmitter, receiver and trans-receiver. Transducer receives echoes and send them to computer which create picture of echoes called as sonogram. These transducers have one or more quartz crystals know as piezoelectric crystals. When electric current pass through these crystals they change shape. Due to change in shape sound waves are produced. Cardiac ultrasound transducers comes into different size and shapes.

Cardiac Ultrasound Transducers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Ultrasound machines cannot be operated without the use of transducers or probes. Increasing prevalence of cardiac disease is driving the growth of cardiac ultrasound transducer market. Ultrasound machines proved real-time imaging compared to other imaging systems such as compute tomography, MRI and others. The speed, efficacy and cost-effectiveness of ultrasound is driving the growth of cardiac ultrasound transducers market. Technological advancement in cardiac ultrasound transducers is also another factor.

Cardiac Ultrasound Transducers Market: Segmentation

The global cardiac ultrasound transducers can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and region.

On the basis of product type global cardiac ultrasound transducer market can be segmented as:

Sector Transducer

Microconvex Transducer

Linear Transducer

Pencil Transducer

Concave Transducer

Others

On the basis of end user global ultrasound transducers market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Labs

Ambulatory Surgical Units

Cardiac Ultrasound Transducers Market: Overview

Cardiac ultrasound transducer market is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period. An ultrasound transducer is most expensive and most important part of an ultrasound machine and with the increase in use of ultrasound machine in detection of cardiac disease condition market of transducer is expected to increase. Use of ultrasound machines is increasing due to its ability of provide real time data and accurate diagnosis. Other factors which are driving the growth of cardiac ultrasound transducers market are non-invasive imaging, free of radiation and cost effectiveness. Sector transducers and linear transducer are expected to be highest revenue generating segment as they work on high frequency which provide more accurate results.

Cardiac Ultrasound Transducers Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, global cardiac ultrasound transducer market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is most attractive cardiac ultrasound transducers market due to increasing prevalence of cardiac disease. Other factors which are driving growth in this region are technological advancement of transducers and ultrasound machine, increasing healthcare infrastructures and better reimbursement policies. Followed by which is Europe. Asia-Pacific market is expected to be fastest growing market due to cost effectiveness of ultrasound machines, increasing healthcare facilities and prevalence of cardiac disease. Due to the development of portable and hand held ultrasound machines and low cost of these machines, market of cardiac ultrasound transducers or probes is expected to grow in this region.

Cardiac Ultrasound Transducers Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global cardiac transducers market are Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Chison Medical Imaging Co., Ltd., Esaote SpA, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc., Telemed Medical Systems, Samsung, Toshiba Medical System Corporation and Hitachi Medical Systems. These companies are focusing on development of cardiac ultrasound transducers which can provide three-dimensional and four-dimensional view as can help in more effective diagnosis of heart, valve function and blood flow. Some players are also focusing on development of wireless transducers.

