Carcinoid syndrome is a group of symptoms that can occur in patients suffering from carcinoid tumors which also called as metastatic neuroendocrine tumors. Carcinoid tumors are rare and these are slow growing tumors. Most of the tumors occur in gastrointestinal tract. According to FDA, carcinoid syndrome occurs in less than 10 percent of people suffering from carcinoid tumors, mostly after the tumor has spread to the liver. This syndrome causes overproduction of serotonin hormone which results in chronic diarrhea. Chronic diarrhea leads to malnutrition, weight loss, electrolyte imbalance and dehydration. Carcinoid syndrome diarrhea can be managed either by blocking action of serotonin or by reducing the production of serotonin hormone.

Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Carcinoid syndrome diarrhea is a rare condition. Treatment available for this condition are expected to get orphan drug status. Government and regulatory body support for development of orphan drug and incentives are expected to drive carcinoid syndrome treatment market. Government allow companies to set high price for the orphan drug and which in turn will generate high revenue. Ineffectiveness of diarrhea controlling agents in case of carcinoid syndromes diarrhea will also drive the growth of this market. Lower adoption of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea treatment in developing nations can restrict the market growth.

Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global carcinoid syndrome diarrhea treatment market can be segmented on the basis of end user and region.

On the basis of end user global carcinoid syndrome diarrhea treatment market can be segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Cancer Research Institutes

Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea Treatment Market: Overview

Diarrhea is the second most common symptom of carcinoid syndrome after flushing. It often occurs with flushing but can occur alone also. Carcinoid syndrome diarrhea treatment market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. As currently there is no specific treatment available for the carcinoid syndrome diarrhea except for the recent FDA approved drug telotristat ethyl. Regulatory approval in the other parts of the world expected to be factor for the growth of overall carcinoid syndrome diarrhea treatment market. As carcinoid syndrome diarrhea cannot be treated but can only be managed so this factor is also expected be a reason for the high revenue generation by the companies.

Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea Treatment Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, global carcinoid syndrome diarrhea treatment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be most attractive market for the carcinoid syndrome diarrhea treatment. Regulatory approval and better reimbursement policies are expected to be factor driving the growth. Even though carcinoid tumor is a rare condition but its prevalence is more in US. This is also one of the factor for the growth of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea treatment market in this region. Europe market is also expected to grow significantly due to the regulatory body facilitation in the development and authorization of orphan drugs. Asia Pacific especially is also expected to show significant growth as cases of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea are increasing in this region.

Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea Treatment Market: Key Players

Market participants in the global carcinoid syndrome diarrhea treatment market are Ipsen and Novartis AG. These companies are developing drug which are either treat carcinoid tumor or specifically target carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

