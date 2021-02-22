Among all the routes that have been tried and tested for ensuring the accurate and systemic delivery of drugs, oral drug delivery is the most commonly used and trusted method for the administration of various pharmaceutical products. As it enables smooth delivery of drugs with various dosage forms, leading players in the pharmaceuticals industry are focusing on further improving features of oral drug delivery methods.

The demand for oral controlled release drug delivery solutions is growing tremendously owing to its benefits in delivering a drug in a skillful, measured, and controlled manner so as to ensure maximum adherence to the prescribed medication. Leading players in the oral controlled release drug delivery market are further experimenting with innovative drug release systems such as dissolution and diffusion controlled release systems and osmotically controlled release systems, to enhance the efficiency and predictability of their products.

Key players in the global oral controlled release drug delivery technology market are focussing on capacity optimisation and technology partnerships, which ultimately increases contract development and manufacturing activities. Insights like this are the highlight of our new publication titled “Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027).” While examining this market in detail our analysts have observed that the oral controlled release drug delivery technology industry has a limited time of approximately five years to facilitate effectiveness of technology for sustenance. Industry experts have noted that the best strategy to secure more valuable next-generation reformulated products is a meaningful adoption of drug delivery systems through partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and drug delivery companies.

Lack of sufficient investment opportunities in developing regions is keeping the market for oral controlled release drug delivery technologies limited to North America and Western Europe. Further, the launch of new chemical entities (NCE) is fuelling the need to develop innovative technologies at a low cost that can be readily adapted. Scaling up from the batch process is crucial and many times the prime reason for redundancy of technology.

Survey respondents’ inputs form a crucial part of our report

According to the technical support manager of BASF, “Targeted drug delivery, avoiding side effects and avoiding toxicity are key features fuelling the use of adequate polymeric excipients in the design and development of controlled release drugs.”

“International target markets such as Russia, CIS countries, India and China are growing at exponential rates owing to the heavy demand for CR technology,” states the Engineering Manager, Acino International AG.

The R & D Executive of Gattefosse further adds, “Particle engineering techniques such as melt extrusion, melt congealing, and spray atomisation are the biggest accelerators for developing controlled release drug delivery systems.”

Market sizing and forecasting

This report on the oral controlled release drug delivery technology market covers the market for drug delivery systems used to formulate controlled release drugs that are consumed orally. Increasing demand for reduced dosage, higher effectiveness through greater drug transport, higher action time and increased patient compliance to treatment schedules are factors fuelling the need for innovative controlled release technologies.

The market size is measured in terms of value (US$) of oral controlled release formulations sold in a particular year. Accordingly, forecast factors have been developed to understand the adoption and growth rate for each of the individual technologies. Interviews have also been conducted with top contract manufacturing organisations to understand the comparative adoption of various technologies across drug classes and the process considerations behind them. Our research includes in-depth secondary research and primary research including discussions with formulation scientists, process engineers, academic professors and physicians. While a top-down approach has been primarily used to assess the market numbers, a bottom-up approach on a country level has been conducted in order to triangulate the values.

Market Taxonomy

By Region North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA By Drug Release System Diffusion Controlled Release System

Dissolution Controlled Release System

Osmotically Controlled Release System

Dissolution & Diffusion Controlled Release System

Ion Exchange Resins Controlled Release

Hydro-dynamically Balanced Drug Delivery System

Others By Dosage Form Solid Dosage Forms

Semisolid

Liquid/Suspension

Research Methodology We have adopted a systematic research approach while inspecting this report. In-depth secondary research is used to arrive at the overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Our analysts have formulated a detailed discussion guide to conduct exhaustive interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers. Data is validated using the triangulation method, wherein primary and secondary research data along with Future Market Insights’ analysis contribute to the final data.